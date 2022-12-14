^

Sports

UAAP awards: UP's Diouf wins MVP, Tamayo in Mythical 5

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 5:50pm
UP's Malick Diouf (left) and Carl Tamayo
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons have their first UAAP Most Valuable Player since 2018 as Malick Diouf topped the statistical points (SPs) race after the elimination round.

Made official on Wednesday before Game Two of the finals where UP leads 1-0 over Ateneo, Diouf leapfrogged over the competition with his stat sheet-stuffing performances for the defending champions.

The Senegalese big man averaged 10.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals for UP during the elimination round where they finished 11-3.

Diouf finished ahead of Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao, ending up with 73.857 SPs followed by the Blue Eagles point guard with 71.571.

Meanwhile, Diouf's teammate Carl Tamayo made it to the Mythical Team along with Padrigao as he finished seventh in SPs with 63.429.

Tamayo and Dave Ildefonso (64.929 SPs) of Ateneo received the citation despite going seventh and sixth in the rankings as Ateneo's Ange Kouame and La Salle's Evan Nelle were unable to win the awards due to technicalities.

Kouame is no longer eligible due to Diouf being in the Mythical Team. Only one foreign student-athlete is allowed to receive the citation.

Meanwhile, Nelle was suspended for a game due to unsportsmanlike behavior, thus barring him from winning any individual award.

Also in the Mythical Team is UE's one-and-done player Luis Villegas, who had 69.857 SPs.

Kevin Quiambao of La Salle netted the Rookie of the Year plum after landing 14th in the SPs race — topping all first year players.

He normed 11.23 points, 6.54 rebounds, 3.23 assists and 1.08 steals for the Green Archers.

