^

Sports

Top guns book easy wins in Zentro Open

Philstar.com
December 9, 2022 | 1:49pm
Top guns book easy wins in Zentro Open

Johnny Arcilla

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla and Jose Maria Pague fashioned out a pair of lopsided victories to lead the charge of the big guns in the early going of the Zentro Open National Open Championships at the Zentro Tennis and Recreational courts in Apalit, Pampanga last Thursday.

The top-seeded Arcilla, chasing a follow-up to his victory in last week’s Brookside Open and fourth win in the season about to end, trampled young John Sonsona, 6-1, 6-0, after drawing a bye to move into the third round of the Group A tournament against Joseph Tiamzon, who crushed Calvin Canlas, 6-2, 6-2.

The 10-time PCA Open champion Arcilla, who also lorded it over the field in Puerto Princesa and in Pintaflores Festival, is also shooting for a second straight doubles crown, this time with Nilo Ledama after teaming up with Ronard Joven last week.

The No. 2 Pague, on the other hand, overpowered junior campaigner Marc Jarata, 6-1, 6-1, for a third round clash with Jeric Accion, who bundled out Christian Llavore, 6-3, 6-2, in the lower half of the 64-player draw of the event serving as part of the PPS-PEPP circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Third ranked Vicente Anasta and No. 4 Charles Kinaadman likewise eased past Hans Asistio, 6-1, 6-3, and Mateo Rivas, 6-1, 6-1, respectively, while fifth seed Eric Jed Olivarez also served notice of his title bid by blasting Marco Macalintal, 6-0, 6-1, in the week-long tournament sponsored by Newtech Mega Transport Solutions, Hacienda Galea, People’s General Insurance, Corp., Subic Truckboy International and Dingalan Fireworks.

Anasta will next face Raymund Diaz, who held off Thomas Bernardo, 6-4, 6-2; Kinaadman, winner of the Gov. Jubahib Cup in Davao del Norte, tangles with unranked Exequiel Jucutan, who posted one of the day’s three reversals by upending No. 11 Elvin Geluz, 6-2, 6-1.

Neil Tangalin also stunned No. 6 John Tomacruz in a thrilling duel, 7-5, 6-7(2), 10-6, to arrange a third round face-off with No. 12 Alberto Villamor, who whipped Rollie Anasta, 6-1, 6-2, while seventh-ranked Noel Damian Jr. blasted Diego Dayrit, 6-2, 6-0, for a clash with Alexis Acabo, who surprised No. 10 Kristian Tesorio, 6-2, 6-2.

Others who advanced in the event, backed by Top 1 Movers Worldwide, IBX Cargo Corp., Cinco Enterprises, Inc., Gotobox Express Malolos and Amarab Int’l Travel and Tours, were Nilo Ledama and John Altiche, who ripped Noel Salupado, 6-1, 6-0, and Austin delos Santos, 6-3, 6-2, respectively.

Meanwhile, the City of Naga, Cebu will host the season-ending Dagitab Festival Open, supported by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) from December 14-21. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

JOHNNY ARCILLA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao joked that he saw a future in boxing for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter...
Sports
fbtw
Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad

Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Embattled hoops star John Amores has found a new home with the Zamboanga Valientes, signing a pro contract with the squad...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds
play

Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Add “world champion” to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s stellar list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbtw
World Cup heavyweights all dressed up for quarterfinals

World Cup heavyweights all dressed up for quarterfinals

15 hours ago
Brazil, France and other World Cup heavyweights started the build-up to their quarterfinal matches in earnest on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
It might be an exhibition match, but the world would like to see the legendary Manny Pacquiao at least one more time when...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Top guns book easy wins in Zentro Open

Top guns book easy wins in Zentro Open

2 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla and Jose Maria Pague fashioned out a pair of lopsided victories to lead the charge of the big guns in the early...
Sports
fbtw
Adebayo, Butler propel Heat over Clippers

Adebayo, Butler propel Heat over Clippers

3 hours ago
Bam Adebayo delivered game-highs of 31 points and 10 rebounds while Jimmy Butler added 26 points to spark the Miami Heat over...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Magis thwart UNTV Cup foes

Warriors, Magis thwart UNTV Cup foes

3 hours ago
The sweet-shooting Marquez conspired with former PBA player Chester Tolomia in leading the Judiciary Magis to a 96-76 demolition...
Sports
fbtw
Nash Racela urges other Falcons to step up as Lastimosa coy on returning

Nash Racela urges other Falcons to step up as Lastimosa coy on returning

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Adamson head coach Nash Racela is counting on his younger wards to rise to the occasion as his prized star Jerom Lastimosa's...
Sports
fbtw
Go 5 shots adrift despite 67 in Saudi Open golf

Go 5 shots adrift despite 67 in Saudi Open golf

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Go blistered the par-72 desert layout’s frontside with four birdies but slowed down with a three-birdie, two-bogey card...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with