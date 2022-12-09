^

New-look UP Pep moves on from controversy, seeks return to UAAP Cheerdance glory

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 9, 2022 | 10:15am
The UP Pep Squad during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition
MANILA, Philippines – The decorated UP Pep Squad will be heading into UAAP Season 85's Cheerdance Competition (CDC) with a clean slate after controversy hit the team earlier this year.

Now having moved past issues that involved former head coach Lalaine Perena and accusations of embezzlement and abuse, UP aims to present a fresh brand of performers on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"It's a new team. Different set of performers, different set of coaches," said new head coach Fae Pascua.

"But I think we really want to uphold the UP legacy that was built previously. We really just want to build also a new legacy moving forward, with the evolution of the sport din, that comes with that, and 'yung skills, and being welcomed by the other UAAP coaches... That's one way to put it – new generation, new everything," she added.

The UP Pep Squad is tied with the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe with the most number of UAAP CDC championships at eight. But they have been recently on a down trend as the team rebuilds.

Still, Pascua and her captain Triste Noberto are expecting a fresh start on Saturday that will showcase the new team's "full potential".

"We really want to show the new generation, or the new UP Pep Squad. We want to really deliver a safe routine that everyone will love, and of course, support us. We will showcase to them our full potential," said Noberto.

"We're just really coming from a two-year hiatus na as in online training, ganyan. So I think all this pent-up energy, all this pent-up skills that you always wanted to try, I think unti-unting lalabas for this competition. Hopefully, that keeps on in like future competitions... We're just really happy to be performing again in front of the crowd, in front of the UAAP community," quipped Pascua.

The UP Pep Squad will close the show on Saturday as the eighth performer. They will attempt to return to the podium for the first time since 2015 when they finished third.

