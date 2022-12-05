^

France's Mbappe can be all-time World Cup top scorer

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 12:13pm
France's Mbappe can be all-time World Cup top scorer
France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 4, 2022.
Odd Andersen / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Of the nine goals in the FIFA World Cup by French striker Kylian Mbappe, he scored eight of them inside the box.

During the Russia World Cup of 2018, Mbappe’s first goal in football’s biggest event was following up a block on a volley by Olivier Giroud against Peru. This was right in front of the goal.

Also in 2018, he scored a brace against Argentina — the first wherein he collects a loose ball inside Argentina’s box then beats a defender one-on-one then bangs in a left-footed goal, and the second where he takes a pass from left to fire it home.

In the World Cup finals versus Croatia, Mbappe went for power and blasted one outside the box.

In this current World Cup in Qatar, he scored his first when he headed in a cross from Ousmane Dembele against Australia.

Mbappe scored a brace against Denmark, with the first goal coming from a nifty give and go with Theo Hernandez and the second from a right cross from Anton Griezmann, where he used his body to angle the ball in. 

In the most recent match, the Round of 16 game against Poland, Mbappe’s two goals were very impressive as the star had a moment or two to measure his shot then went for not just power, but skill to bend the ball away from keeper Wojciech Szczzesny. 

He has nine goals — tied with Argentina star Lionel Messi. 

Both Frenchman and Argentinean can still add to their tally although this is in all likelihood Messi’s final World Cup while Mbappe, given a good run of health, can realistically play two more World Cups.

The player with the most goals scored in their World Cup tenure is Germany’s Miroslav Klose with 16. He is followed by Brazil’s Ronaldo with 15, Germany’s Gerd Muller with 14, France’s Just Fontaine with 13, Brazil’s Pele with 12, Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis and Germany’s Jurgen Klinsmann with 11, and West Germany’s Helmut Rahn and Thomas Muller, England’s Gary Lineker, Argentina's Gabriel Batistuta and Peru’s Teofilo Cubillas with 10 apiece.

In 63 caps, the young French star already has 33 international goals.

Philstar
France's Mbappe can be all-time World Cup top scorer

By Rick Olivares | 40 minutes ago
In 63 caps, the young French star already has 33 international goals.
Sports
fbtw
