Ex-Letran stalwarts take charge in 9th UNTV Cup

Philstar.com
December 2, 2022 | 11:43am
Ex-Letran stalwarts take charge in 9th UNTV Cup
Boyet Bautista (left) and Jonathan Aldave
UNTV Cup

Games December 7
(Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – Ombudsman vs Senate
3:30 p.m. – GSIS vs Judiciary
5 p.m. – DENR vs PNP

MANILA, Philippines – Former Letran stars Boyet Bautista and Jonathan Aldave displayed vintage performances and led their respective teams to big wins in the 9th UNTV Cup last Wednesday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Novaliches.

Also a one-time national player, Bautista fired 19 points to help power the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers to a 95-73 win over the Dept. of Agriculture Food Masters in the League of Public Servants.

The peppery guard highlighted his game by making 3-of-4 from the trifectaville apart from posting five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Equally impressive for the three-time champion was Romeo Almerol who made 9-of-10 from the field on the way to 20 points as AFP drew level with opening day winner Senate.

Aldave, who connived with Bautista in helping the Letran Knights win the NCAA crown in 2005, erupted for 26 points in leading the PhilHealth Plus to a 101-91 win over the Office of President-Presidential Management Staff.

Ombudsman prevailed over SSS, 65-58, in the other game of the event offering P3 million to the chosen charity of the champion.

Frededrick Baldonado starred for the Graft Busters by scattering 24 points while Seigfred Segotier paced the SSS Kabalikat with 13.

Meantime, DENR Warriors launched their title-retention bid against the PNP Responders on Wednesday when action shifts to Paco Arena in Manila.

