Injured CabaÃ±ero hopes to play for UST against La Salle

Injured Cabañero hopes to play for UST against La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — UST top scorer Nic Cabañero is looking forward to play in the Growling Tigers' final game of UAAP Season 85 when they face the Final Four-seeking La Salle Green Archers on Wednesday.

The last match in what has been a disappointing season for the Tigers, Cabañero wants to be able to end on a high note.

Related Stories Tamaraws blast Tigers to end UAAP 85 campaign on high note

After missing out on UST's game against the FEU Tamaraws on Saturday because of a sprained ankle, Cabañero wants to suit up in their curtain call for the season.

"Next game, gusto ko pa rin manalo for us and for me." Cabañero said on Saturday.

"Great exit para sa amin kasi ito yung magboost sa confidence namin sa upcoming season." he added.

UST is in the middle of a 12-game losing streak, and have not been on the winning column since their opening game of the season back in October when they nipped the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

Cabañero, who has shown much frustration when it came to UST's slump, said that he looks to play through the pain.

"No fracture naman yung nangyari. It depends on me on whether I'll play or not." said Cabañero of his condition.

"Pinagpahinga na lang ako ng PT namin at coaches, so baka sa Wednesday na lang ako maglaro." he added.

Cabañero and UST will hope to play spoiler against the La Salle Green Archers and eliminate the latter from the Final Four race.