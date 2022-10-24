^

Team Lakay vs The World: 4 fights added to ONE Manila return

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 2:15pm
Team Lakay vs The World: 4 fights added to ONE Manila return
L-R Jeremy Pacatiw, Jenelyn Olsim, Geje Eustaquio, Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio gets his wish of being surrounded by many of his Team Lakay teammates in his upcoming title defense against Jarred Brooks in ONE 164 here in Manila.

Set for December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena, it will mark the first time that the Singapore promotion will hold a live event in the country since January 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted most sporting events.

ONE announced on Monday four fights that will accompany the main event between Pacio and Brooks.

All four fights feature Team Lakay fighters, with Danny Kingad, Geje Eustaquio, Jeremy Pacatiw and Jenelyn Olsim seeing action.

Kingad, the fourth-ranked contender in the flyweight division, faces off with Gurdashan Mangat to maintain his spot in the rankings. He aims to take a bounce back win after losing in his previous match to Kairat Akhmetov.

Meanwhile, former champ Eustaquio eyes a return to the title picture and his third straight win when he goes up against Hu Yong of China.

In bantamweight, Pacatiw looks to recover from his previous loss to Fabricio Andrade in February against Cambodia's Tial Thang.

Thang's previous bout was deemed a no contest against Sunoto Peringkat in ONE: Bad Blood.

Olsim, for her part, returns to the women's strawweight division for the first time since 2021 with a match against China's Meng Bo. She won her previous outing against Julie Mezabarba in the atomweight division.

