Azkals Development Team stings UCFC title defense with 2-2 draw

MANILA, Philippines – The Azkals Development Team dealt United City a setback in their defense of the Philippines Football League crown with a 2-2 draw. Furthermore, it happened at the latter’s inaugural home field debut at the New Clark Athletic Stadium in Pampanga.

UCFC broke through after an unmarked Pocholo Bugas fired a cross from the right that was volleyed home by Mark Hartmann in the 35th minute.

Four minutes after the reset, UCFC doubled their advantage once more from an unmarked cross by Simen Lyngbo. Curt Dizon was able to get a boot to the ball inside the box and though the volley bounced on the pitch, it was strong enough to beat ADT keeper Julian Schwarzer.

Just when it seemed the youthful national aspirants would unravel, they found their game and flipped the game around.

In the 59th minute, Harry Nuñez chipped the ball into the box from the midfield that Dov Cariño latched onto. A simple sidestep ditched UFCFC defenders Dean Ebarle and Matthew Custodio and a left-footed boot beat keeper Anthony Pinthus.

In the 77th minute, following a scrum inside the box, Pinthus accidentally knocked over Cariño, in which he was tagged a penalty.

Jacob Maniti sent Pinthus to his right but blasted the ball to his left for the equalizer. It was the second late spot kick for Maniti as his penalty equalized the match against Maharlika Manila the previous game week.

UCFC dropped to 6-3-1 and 21 points to league-leading Kaya’s 8-0-2 and 24 points with a six goal advantage to boot. Kaya maintained their distance with a 4-1 triumph over Maharlika Manila.

The draw gave the ADT a 2-3-3 record as they solidified their spot at fifth.

“It was a tough game against the defending champions,” noted ADT head coach Jovanie Villagracia. “We started very well in the match that created many chances. Unfortunately, we could not score. We responded well after the half-time adjustments and the boys bounced back with two goals. I thought we could have won the game in the final 20 minutes.”