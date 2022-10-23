'Mr. Mainit', Soberano collide in historic URCC bare-knuckle exhibition

MANILA, Philippines – Explosive action looms in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) as the first ever bare-knuckle exhibition fight between Kenjhons “Mr. Mainit” and Map Soberano set on Thursday night gets a bit personal.

Kenjhons and Soberano, both 39, are there not only to entertain the crowd at the Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, but they are also determined to crush each other for pride and glory in URCC 80’s Bare Madness.

“I promise to show how I burn somebody like Map with my bare-knuckle flaming fists and people who do not see the value of life,” the 40-year-old Kenjhons — Kenneth Serrano in real life — said.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath and I will use his own blood to wash my face,” Soberano of Central Taguig said. “I’m hoping he [Mr. Mainit] won’t be running around for entertainment. It will be entertaining if he’ll go toe-to-toe with me.”

For inquiries about tickets sale, visit www.urcc.online and download the URCC app, which is available for iOS and Google.

URCC Global Chairman Arnold Vegafria and URCC founder Alvin Aguilar foresee an interesting bout that will captivate Filipino fight fans, who are in to witness a rare mano-a-mano fight without gloves.

“Filipinos do love combat sports very much and we’re expecting that the first ever bare-knuckle fistfight to be held on Thursday in the Philippines will be a blockbuster,” Vegafria said.

“This is going to be the first time here in the Philippines although it’s already being held in Europe and the US. So everyone is excited about this big event,” he added.

Aguilar believes many Filipinos will excel in bare-knuckle boxing, adding that most are fighters who never back down from challenges.

“Here is another avenue for our countrymen to excel: Bare-knuckle boxing. We have to prove to everybody that we Filipinos are the real boss when it comes to real fights, and we’ll show it in our first ever bare-knuckle fight in our country,” Aguilar said.

Besides the super fight between Mr. Mainit and Soberano, Kimbert Alintozon and JV Baldonasa will collide in a 125-pound bare-knuckle battle, while Elias Duran and Ronnel Esperas will fight in a 145-pound clash.

Rocky Vergara will clash with Marvin Dela Cruz in a 125-pound bare-knuckle bout.

Ruel Catalan will meet Edrion Macatangay in a 125-pound MMA bout; Jayson Margallo will face Wilson Managuio in a 135-pound MMA fight; and John Ornido will square off with Janedie Bernardo in a 135-pound MMA battle.

Details of the fight and future fight cards can be downloaded here.