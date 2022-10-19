^

Bulldogs end 7-year slump vs Archers, secure grip on UAAP lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 1:38pm
Steve Nash Enriquez
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs kept themselves atop the pack of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball standings after an 80-76 squeaker over DLSU Green Archers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs rode the hot hand of Omar John in the fourth salvo to post their first victory against La Salle since October 28, 2015, when they beat the Green Archers, 81-73.

Kevin Quiambao threw a lifeline to the Archers when he hit a triple with 58.2 left in the game to get La Salle within three, 76-79.

Defensive stops also opened the door wide open for the Archers to tie the ball game, but Quiambao could not make it back-to-back triples to force overtime.

With 0.7 ticks left, La Salle was forced to play the foul game, sending John Lloyd Clemente to the free throw line.

Clemente nailed one of his two freebies to put La Salle to sleep.

NU needed to climb themselves out of a nine-point hole when La Salle took the 49-40 advantage after an 8-0 start to the third quarter.

Steve Nash Enriquez and Clemente finished with 16 markers each to pace NU.

Clemente also had 10 rebounds to tally a double-double.

John, meanwhile, contributed 15 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks.

NU improves to 5-1 with the victory. Head coach Jeff Napa patted his players on the back for the gritty win.

"Siyempre ano na, sigh of relief, nakahinga din aako. Kumbaga, isa sa mga big boys 'to eh," said Napa.

Quiambao and Mike Phillips paced La Salle with 15 markers each. Evan Nelle, who sparked La Salle's turnaround in the second salvo, flirted with the triple-double of 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs will face the FEU Tamaraws to wrap up their first round campaign on Sunday, while the Archers will seek to bounce back against the Adamson Soaring Falcons the day before.

The Scores:

NU 80 -- Clemente 16, Enriquez 16, John 15, Figueroa 12, Malonzo 6, Baclaan 5, Yu 4, Galinato 2, Manansala 2, Mahinay 2, Minerva 0, Tibayan 0, Palacielo 0, Tulabut 0, Padrones 0.
LA SALLE 76 -- Quiambao 15, M. Phillips 15, Nelle 14, Winston 12, Abadam 7, Nwankwo 4, Manuel 3, Estacio 3, Cortez 2, B. Phillips 1, Escandor 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 40-41, 61-63, 80-76.

