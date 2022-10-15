^

Sports

RJ Abarrientos has efficient game in KBL debut, as Phoebus trumps SonicBoom

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 4:32pm
RJ Abarrientos has efficient game in KBL debut, as Phoebus trumps SonicBoom
RJ Abarrientos
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — FEU Tamaraws product RJ Abarrientos started his career in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) with a bang as he helped the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus overcome the Suwon KT Sonicboom in their season opener, 85-76, at the Suwon KT Arena on Saturday.

Abarrientos had an all-around game of 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal to help Ulsan to the convincing victory.

But it was Gauge Prim who paced the Phoebus with a double-double of 17 points, 13 boards, two assists and two steals. Jang Jae-seok and Justin Knox added 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

EJ Anosike topped the socring column for SonicBoom in the loss with 20 points and nine boards.

Abarrientos' pal and fellow Filipino reinforcement Rhenz Abando rode the bench as Anyang KGC won over the Seoul SK Knights, 88-75, at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman led ANyang with 27 points, 14 boards and three assists. Oh Se-keun and Moon Seong-gon chipped in 17 markers each as well.

Jameel Warney was Seoul's bright spot wtih 23 points and 13 boards in the loss.

As of press time, Ethan Alvano's Wonju DB Promy are still playing against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu races to early lead in Kampeon Cup

Cebu races to early lead in Kampeon Cup

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is the national championship for seven-a-side football in the country.
Sports
fbtw
Rookie Tyler Tio credits big games to Phoenix's 'unbelievable work environment'

Rookie Tyler Tio credits big games to Phoenix's 'unbelievable work environment'

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Tio, who had just came up from the collegiate ranks earlier this year, looked like a veteran — especially against...
Sports
fbtw
'Goosebumps talaga': Valdez relishes Creamline return after lengthy layoff

'Goosebumps talaga': Valdez relishes Creamline return after lengthy layoff

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Having gone down with dengue fever which caused her to miss Creamline's last two campaigns in the AVC Cup for Women and the...
Sports
fbtw
Time for El Clasico

Time for El Clasico

By Anthony Suntay | 7 hours ago
El Clasico, the most iconic football match on the planet, is slated this weekend!
Sports
fbtw
Latest
UP, Ateneo clash in rematch of UAAP 84 finals

UP, Ateneo clash in rematch of UAAP 84 finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
And the Katipunan rivals meet again.
Sports
fbtw
Green Archers bounce back, vent ire on Tamaraws

Green Archers bounce back, vent ire on Tamaraws

1 hour ago
The Green Archers banked on a huge second quarter that saw them extend their mere eight-point lead to a 50-25 margin after...
Sports
fbtw
'Game Never Stops': Filipino hoops culture shines in NBA x Hennessy event

'Game Never Stops': Filipino hoops culture shines in NBA x Hennessy event

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Creating hype for the upcoming NBA season, NBA and Hennessy set up a weekend of festivities for Filipino hoops fans with a...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's hoops: NU snares win No. 101, La Salle picks up steam

UAAP women's hoops: NU snares win No. 101, La Salle picks up steam

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With young guns Kristine Cayabyab and Ann Pingol showing the way, the Lady Bulldogs picked up right where they left off after...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao seeks 2nd 5150 win in Subic

Quiambao seeks 2nd 5150 win in Subic

5 hours ago
Quiambao, who dominated the Sun Life 5150 Bohol last July, was actually set for the “double” drive in Davao last...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with