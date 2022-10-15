RJ Abarrientos has efficient game in KBL debut, as Phoebus trumps SonicBoom

MANILA, Philippines — FEU Tamaraws product RJ Abarrientos started his career in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) with a bang as he helped the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus overcome the Suwon KT Sonicboom in their season opener, 85-76, at the Suwon KT Arena on Saturday.

Abarrientos had an all-around game of 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal to help Ulsan to the convincing victory.

But it was Gauge Prim who paced the Phoebus with a double-double of 17 points, 13 boards, two assists and two steals. Jang Jae-seok and Justin Knox added 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

EJ Anosike topped the socring column for SonicBoom in the loss with 20 points and nine boards.

Abarrientos' pal and fellow Filipino reinforcement Rhenz Abando rode the bench as Anyang KGC won over the Seoul SK Knights, 88-75, at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman led ANyang with 27 points, 14 boards and three assists. Oh Se-keun and Moon Seong-gon chipped in 17 markers each as well.

Jameel Warney was Seoul's bright spot wtih 23 points and 13 boards in the loss.

As of press time, Ethan Alvano's Wonju DB Promy are still playing against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.