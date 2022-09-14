Reyson, Yu help Knights escape Bombers in OT

Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. – AU vs UPHSD

3 p.m. – SSC vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines – Letran drew strength from Kurt Reyson’s game-long shooting brilliance and Fran Yu’s clutch free throws as it pulled off a great escape against upset-conscious Jose Rizal University, 101-97, in overtime Wednesday that set in motion its three-peat feat bid in the NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Reyson went on a shooting clinic and unleashed a career-high 31 points that he highlighted with six booming triples, including one in regulation that forced overtime. For his part, Yu hit the foul shots late in extra time to help seal the deal for the Knights and jumpstart their title-retention aspiration.

And the Muralla-based dribblers almost dropped this one out as they were trailing, 89-86, and the ball in the Bombers’ possession late in regulation when the latter disintegrated. This allowed Reyson to knot it with a huge trey that forced an extension.

In the extension period, Letran blew a six-point lead and even trailed by one with a minute to go.

But again, JRU blew it away with catastrophic turnovers and poor shot selection while Letran went to Yu, who finished off the former by draining backbreaking free throws.

“We didn’t give up,” said Yu, the Letran skipper, who is hoping to end his college season with a three-peat feat.

Letran came into the season minus last season’s Rookie MVP winner Rhenz Abando and former skipper Jeo Ambohot, who both turned pros.

This was the first game for the Knights after their opening day game versus host Emilio Aguinaldo College was rescheduled due to four of its players testing positive for COVID-19 and the whole team going into isolation.

That explains why Reyson was taken out in key stretches in the fourth canto due to cramps.

When he did return, Reyson made one of the biggest plays of the game by hitting that OT-arranging three.

It was a heartbreaker of a loss for JRU, which was on the brink of slaying a once mighty Letran before imploding in the end.

The Bombers fell to 0-2.

The scores:

Letran 101 – Reyson 31, Caralipio 14, Paraiso 13, Yu 12, Sangalang 9, Monje 9, Santos 6, Olivario 3, Go 2, Miclat 2, Ariar 0, Guarino 0

JRU 97 – Amores 19, Miranda 18, Celis 14, Dela Rosa 14, Guiab 10, Dionisio 7, Arenal 7, Medina 5, Sy 3, Delos Santos 0, Abaoag 0

Quarterscores: 19-27; 49-41; 74-71; 89-89; 101-97 (OT)