^

Sports

Azkals Development Team settles for draw vs Cebu in PFL

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 8:09am
Azkals Development Team settles for draw vs Cebu in PFL
The Azkals Development Team
PFL

MANILA, Philippines – Following their scoreless draw against Dynamic Herb Cebu last Saturday, September 3, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, Azkals Development Team head coach Jovanie Villagracia felt the result was both disappointing and good.

“It is disappointing because our first objective is to win every match,” said the coach. “Second, the match finished in a draw and it is still a good result because we get a point.”

Amid the afternoon downpour and difficult conditions and despite conceding possession to the youthful nationals 60%-40%, Cebu rained 22 shots at the ADT’s goal with seven on target. In sharp contrast, the ADT mustered only eight shots on goal with three on target.

Cebu also had better numbers in chances created, 13-5, as well as in corner kicks, 8-5.

“We, it was a hard-fought match with Cebu really prepared for us,” observed Villagracia. “We were hampered by the preparation for the U-20 tournament in Oman, but I am still happy with the performance of the players as they gave everything they could.”

With the ADT’s slick passing game stymied by the rainy conditions, Cebu played a more physical game, further hampering attempts to move the ball up field in quicker fashion.

“Everyone played well despite the challenges and I would say that (goalkeeper) Julian (Schwarzer), and Shrocky (team captain Stephan Schrock) stood out,” pointed out the ADT coach.

The Azkals started Andres Aldeguer atop the 4-2-3-1 formation with Cyrelle Saut, Schrock, and Chester Pabualan behind and Jacob Maniti and Harry Nuñez in the double pivot. Yrick Gallantes, Jaime Rosquillo, Kamil Amirul, and Haren de Gracia were the back four with Julian Schwarzer between the sticks. 

The ADT leveled off their win-draw-loss slate to 1-1-1 that is good for four points and fifth in the seven team table. 

The ADT faces Mendiola at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 11. Mendiola is coming off a 1-0 win over Maharlika Manila last Sunday, September 4.

In a key match from the past weekend, Kaya whipped Stallions, 3-0.

AZKALS

FOOTBALL

PFL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Lacsina, who was pivotal in NU's sweep en route to the UAAP women's volleyball title in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year,...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas U18 girls start quest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas girls begin their quest for a Division A promotion when they take on Thailand in the start of Division B action in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship in Bangalore, India today.
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Held as part of their training camp in Israel for their UAAP Season 85 build up, senior BJ Andrade came up clutch with a triple...
Sports
fbtw

Kinaadman, Olivarez enter final

9 hours ago
Fourth ranked Joshua Kinaadman kept his nerves in check as he sustained a superb baseline game to bundle out top seed Johnny Arcilla, 6-4, 6-4, and barge into the finals of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup National Tennis...
Sports
fbtw

Can Asians work together?

By Bill Velasco | 9 hours ago
One of the great tragedies in sport is selfishness on the part of hosts for international multi-sport events. We have heard so many stories of participating countries being “allocated” medals in certain...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gane knocks out Tuivasa in UFC Fight Night Paris

Gane knocks out Tuivasa in UFC Fight Night Paris

By Rick Olivares | 49 minutes ago
In a stunning comeback, former UFC interim heavyweight champion and No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane overcame a second round knockdown...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff advances to US Open quarterfinals for first time

Gauff advances to US Open quarterfinals for first time

1 hour ago
Teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) with a 7-5,...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist back on top after first half of MPL Season 10

Blacklist back on top after first half of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
After back-to-back loses in the previous week, Blacklist International reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the end of the first half...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen back in old kingdom

Beermen back in old kingdom

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
The San Miguel Beer war machine, with new parts, marched triumphantly into its lost kingdom.
Sports
fbtw
Ramos, Garcia top Penong&rsquo;s 5150 Davao

Ramos, Garcia top Penong’s 5150 Davao

9 hours ago
Joshua Ramos dominated from start to finish while KC Joy Garcia rallied in the bike stage then held off Lourdes Ramos in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with