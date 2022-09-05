Azkals Development Team settles for draw vs Cebu in PFL

MANILA, Philippines – Following their scoreless draw against Dynamic Herb Cebu last Saturday, September 3, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, Azkals Development Team head coach Jovanie Villagracia felt the result was both disappointing and good.

“It is disappointing because our first objective is to win every match,” said the coach. “Second, the match finished in a draw and it is still a good result because we get a point.”

Amid the afternoon downpour and difficult conditions and despite conceding possession to the youthful nationals 60%-40%, Cebu rained 22 shots at the ADT’s goal with seven on target. In sharp contrast, the ADT mustered only eight shots on goal with three on target.

Cebu also had better numbers in chances created, 13-5, as well as in corner kicks, 8-5.

“We, it was a hard-fought match with Cebu really prepared for us,” observed Villagracia. “We were hampered by the preparation for the U-20 tournament in Oman, but I am still happy with the performance of the players as they gave everything they could.”

With the ADT’s slick passing game stymied by the rainy conditions, Cebu played a more physical game, further hampering attempts to move the ball up field in quicker fashion.

“Everyone played well despite the challenges and I would say that (goalkeeper) Julian (Schwarzer), and Shrocky (team captain Stephan Schrock) stood out,” pointed out the ADT coach.

The Azkals started Andres Aldeguer atop the 4-2-3-1 formation with Cyrelle Saut, Schrock, and Chester Pabualan behind and Jacob Maniti and Harry Nuñez in the double pivot. Yrick Gallantes, Jaime Rosquillo, Kamil Amirul, and Haren de Gracia were the back four with Julian Schwarzer between the sticks.

The ADT leveled off their win-draw-loss slate to 1-1-1 that is good for four points and fifth in the seven team table.

The ADT faces Mendiola at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 11. Mendiola is coming off a 1-0 win over Maharlika Manila last Sunday, September 4.

In a key match from the past weekend, Kaya whipped Stallions, 3-0.