Beermen pull away late vs Tropang Giga to reclaim PBA Philippine Cup glory

June Mar Fajardo won Finals MVP as the San Miguel Beermen returned to the summit of the PBA Philippine Cup for the first time since 2019 after beating the TNT Tropang Giga in seven games.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:48 p.m.) — The San Miguel Beermen are back on top in the PBA Philippine Cup for the first time since 2019.

After facing elimination in Game Six, the Beermen outbattled the injury-hit TNT Tropang Giga in Game Seven, 119-97, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

An enormous 17-0 run by the Beermen to begin the fourth salvo washed away any chances for the Tropang Giga, who reeled from Coach Chot Reyes' absence and Poy Erram's ejection late in the first half.

SMB outscored TNT, 35-8, in the fourth quarter.

Erram's ouster ensured a dominant game by SMB's big men June Mar Fajardo and Vic Manuel.

Fajardo came out with a double-double of 19 points and 18 rebounds.

The big man was voted Finals MVP as well as he normed 19 points, 16 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks in the seven-game series.

SMB's explosive start to the final frame erased a vintage performance from veteran guard Jayson Castro who outscored SMB by himself, 19-18, in the third period.

Castro, who played through an ankle injury, gave TNT a five point lead, 89-84, heading into the fourth after trailing by 11 points at halftime.

But the Beermen's run led by Marcio Lassiter in the fourth flipped the script on the defending champions.

First-time PBA champion CJ Perez was the top scorer for SMB with 25 points. He also dished out seven assists.

Manuel and Lassiter added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Castro was the bright spot for TNT with 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Mikey Williams was hot in the first period, scoring 17 points in the first 12 minutes, but slowed down for the rest of the game as he finished with 22 markers.

RR Pogoy added 16 points for TNT in the losing effort.

San Miguel thus won its 28th championship as a franchise.