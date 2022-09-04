^

Sports

Beermen pull away late vs Tropang Giga to reclaim PBA Philippine Cup glory

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 4, 2022 | 8:28pm
Beermen pull away late vs Tropang Giga to reclaim PBA Philippine Cup glory
June Mar Fajardo won Finals MVP as the San Miguel Beermen returned to the summit of the PBA Philippine Cup for the first time since 2019 after beating the TNT Tropang Giga in seven games.
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:48 p.m.) — The San Miguel Beermen are back on top in the PBA Philippine Cup for the first time since 2019.

After facing elimination in Game Six, the Beermen outbattled the injury-hit TNT Tropang Giga in Game Seven, 119-97, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

An enormous 17-0 run by the Beermen to begin the fourth salvo washed away any chances for the Tropang Giga, who reeled from Coach Chot Reyes' absence and Poy Erram's ejection late in the first half.

SMB outscored TNT, 35-8, in the fourth quarter.

Erram's ouster ensured a dominant game by SMB's big men June Mar Fajardo and Vic Manuel.

Fajardo came out with a double-double of 19 points and 18 rebounds.

The big man was voted Finals MVP as well as he normed 19 points, 16 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks in the seven-game series.

SMB's explosive start to the final frame erased a vintage performance from veteran guard Jayson Castro who outscored SMB by himself, 19-18, in the third period.

Castro, who played through an ankle injury, gave TNT a five point lead, 89-84, heading into the fourth after trailing by 11 points at halftime.

But the Beermen's run led by Marcio Lassiter in the fourth flipped the script on the defending champions.

First-time PBA champion CJ Perez was the top scorer for SMB with 25 points. He also dished out seven assists.

Manuel and Lassiter added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Castro was the bright spot for TNT with 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Mikey Williams was hot in the first period, scoring 17 points in the first 12 minutes, but slowed down for the rest of the game as he finished with 22 markers.

RR Pogoy added 16 points for TNT in the losing effort.

San Miguel thus won its 28th championship as a franchise.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Eala, a former World No. 2 in the ITF Juniors rankings, has been focusing on her pro career this season.
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Held as part of their training camp in Israel for their UAAP Season 85 build up, senior BJ Andrade came up clutch with a triple...
Sports
fbtw
Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After initially holding back on an official statement about his departure, Guiao was able to make his position clear on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round

Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round

9 hours ago
Four-time champion Nadal took his record over Gasquet to a perfect 18-0 with a 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 victory to stay on course for...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs-turned-Maroons Torres, Felicilda rave about easy transition to UP

Bulldogs-turned-Maroons Torres, Felicilda rave about easy transition to UP

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Having been welcomed into a championship program with open arms, Torres and Felicilda said there were hardly any bumps in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ramos, Garcia top Penong&rsquo;s 5150 Davao

Ramos, Garcia top Penong’s 5150 Davao

6 hours ago
Ramos, from Baguio Benguet Triathlon, pulled away after emerging on top of the opening swim event, flashing his superb riding...
Sports
fbtw
Saso fades with 72 at Dana Open, Arevalo makes Epson Tour cut with 2nd 70

Saso fades with 72 at Dana Open, Arevalo makes Epson Tour cut with 2nd 70

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
American Lucy Li rebounded from a two-bogey mishap after seven holes with a run of birdies – six – as she shot...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs excited to land Mitchell as NBA deal made official

Cavs excited to land Mitchell as NBA deal made official

9 hours ago
Mitchell was sent to the Cavaliers in exchange for Utah getting Finland's Lauri Markkanen, guards Collin Sexton and Ochai...
Sports
fbtw
Time to say goodbye

Time to say goodbye

20 hours ago
Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and headed into retirement on Friday after a battling loss to Australia’s...
Sports
fbtw

Bubba hopes, prays for Masters stint

20 hours ago
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is praying to be allowed back at Augusta National after jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, but is prepared for any ban.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with