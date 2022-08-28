^

Sports

China, Vietnam in AVC semis

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
August 28, 2022 | 12:00am
China, Vietnam in AVC semis
China's Wu Xinyu (L) and Zhuang Yushan set the ball during the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women quarter-final match between China and Australia in Pasig, suburban Manila on August 27, 2022.
Ted Aljibe / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — China and Vietnam carved out contrasting victories against their respective foes yesterday to barge into the semifinals of the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup (AVC) at the PhilSports Arena.

The Chinese were merciless in eliminating the Australians, 25-13, 25-8, 25-8, while the Vietnamese went to its spiking machine Tran Thi Thanh Thuy in the fifth and deciding set to pull the rug from under the Taiwanese, 19-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-18, 15-10.

The 13-time Asian champion and eight-time Asian Games gold medalist arranged a semis encounter with Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand, which survived a courageous stand by a stubborn Philippines, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-9.

The Filipinas stared the Thais eye to eye in the first two sets, including the second when the hosts, represented by the reigning Premier Volleyball League Invitational champions, claimed their first set win against the latter in almost three decades.

The last time the country accomplished such rare feat came in the 1993 Singapore SEA Games where it went on to claim the gold.

The host country clashes with Australia today in the classification phase where it has a chance for a fifth place finish – its best effort in the history of the tournament.

Japan secured a semis ticket after it turned back a stubborn Iran, 25-23, 25-21, 26-28, 25-16, to arrange a semis showdown with Vietnam.

The victory by the Chinese put them in prime position for a shot at a sixth title in this biennial event now on its seventh edition.

“Everybody wants to win,” said China coach Kuang Qi through an interpreter. “It’s not actually the victory, it’s more about playing more on the court, show technique and learn everyday.”

While everybody was expecting China to win it all, nobody really believed Vietnam would make it this far as it was entered in this nine-day tournament as a wild card.

But the Vietnamese overcame overwhelming odds, zoomed to the No. 2 seed when no one was looking and then stunned a fancied Chinese Taipei, which finished fourth in 2018 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

AVC

CHINA

VIETNAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
This is the first time the 36ers will play against an NBA team in three years after facing the Utah Jazz in preseason games...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title

SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Finishing with 27 points and 27 rebounds, Fajardo was the key factor to SMB's 108-100 overtime win over TNT. 
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson rues missing shots in Gilas endgame vs Lebanon

Clarkson rues missing shots in Gilas endgame vs Lebanon

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clarkson, who dazzled with a 27-point outing in his first game back with Gilas since 2018, said there were opportunities late...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Williams pleads guilty in $5M health fraud scheme

Ex-NBA player Williams pleads guilty in $5M health fraud scheme

13 hours ago
Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and Houston Rockets, was one of 18 ex-NBA players charged in the elaborate fraud...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs maul Tams to rule Filoil cagefest

Bulldogs maul Tams to rule Filoil cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
The Bulldogs capped off a magnificent 11-0 campaign behind the leadership of ace guard John Lloyd Clemente, who has been hailed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Sotto pumped to win one at home

Sotto pumped to win one at home

51 minutes ago
Gilas Pilipinas young star Kai Sotto expects the Nationals to emerge from their loss to Lebanon stronger and fiercer as they...
Sports
fbtw
Bagtas, Arroyo clinch titles in Gan Jungolf

Bagtas, Arroyo clinch titles in Gan Jungolf

51 minutes ago
Leandro Bagtas and Monique Arroyo claimed titles in their respective divisions during the successful staging of the first...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen shoot for 3-1 lead

Beermen shoot for 3-1 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 51 minutes ago
Pumped-up San Miguel Beer sets out to tighten the noose on TNT on a day the Tropang Giga’s coach Chot Reyes is expected...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo tipped to nail BPC plum

Fajardo tipped to nail BPC plum

By Olmin Leyba | 51 minutes ago
San Miguel Beer behemoth June Mar Fajardo looms as the heavy favorite as the PBA hands out the Philippine Cup Best Player...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines U18 squad eyes 5th place

By John Bryan Ulanday | 51 minutes ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 faces host Iran in the battle for fifth place today with hopes of taking home a decent consolation after missing the semifinals in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship at Azadi Basketball Hall in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with