Tots Carlos savors 'learning experience' in first stint with national team

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline Cool Smashers' Tots Carlos has been showing out in her first-ever stint with the Philippine national team at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women.

Representing the flag with her club, Carlos has had back-to-back impressive outings against Vietnam and China.

Though both resulted in losses for the Philippines, Carlos said there was much to pick up from the experience as she enriches her career.

"Super happy kasi I’ve been really wanting to play against the best players in the world. It’s still about the learning experience yung habol ko rito," Carlos said after a 15-point performance against China on Tuesday.

"I’m happy na I’m with my home team and we gave our best sa game na to," she added.

Against powerhouse China, the Philippines made it a contest in the second (22-25) and third (20-25) sets where they lost narrowly.

With two crucial games left on their schedule, Carlos believes that her team's performance against the five-time champions will surely give them a boost against Iran and South Korea.

The Filipinas will look for a win to boost their chances of making it to the quarterfinals.

"In terms of confidence, I think the team can really fight naman talaga. We’re all about the mantra ng team na good vibes," said Carlos.

"Sabi nga ni ate [Michele Gumabao] sa kanyang interview, yung pagiging family namin dito, yun yung makakadala sa amin dito. We’re family and we know that we support one another," she added.

The Philippines plays Iran next tonight at 7 p.m. while they finish off pool play with Korea on August 25 at the same time slot.