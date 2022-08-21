Gallant Philippines bows to Vietnam to open AVC Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:09 p.m.) — An undermanned Philippines squad could not get it done against Vietnam, falling in three sets, 19-25, 17-25, 29-31, to open their Pool A 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women campaign at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday.

Bannering the squad are Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference champions Creamline Cool Smashers, but they were missing key cogs Alyssa Valdez (dengue), Risa Sato and Jia Morado (health and safety protocols).

Related Stories China dismantles youthful Koreans to open AVC Cup for Women bid

Despite good starts in both Set 1 and Set 2, Vietnam was able to weather the storm and get back into the thick of it by the middle of the frames.

In the first set, Vietnam uncorked a 13-3 run to take the 17-11 lead after trailing in the first technical timeout, 4-8.

It was the same story in the second frame as the Philippines were stuck playing catch up after leading 8-6 early.

Jema Galanza scored down the line to get the Philippines within two, 16-18.

But a 7-1 run by the Vietnamese erased any hope of a comeback as they took the commanding 2-0 lead.

By the third set, all momentum was on the side of the Vietnamese, who took the Filipinas by the throat early, 8-3.

A no quit Philippine side, though, fought back to take the lead and set point, 29-28, but Vietnam uncorked a 3-0 run to take the victory in the extended set.

Tran Thi Thanh Thuy paced the Vietnamese in scoring with 20 markers.

Tran Thi Bich Thuy and Pham Thi Nguyet Anh added 10 points each as well.

Jema Galanza led the Philippines with 13 points. Michele Gumabao, who served as captain for the game with Morado out, added 11 points.

The Philippines hope to achieve the tall task of bouncing back when they face defending champions China on Tuesday, August 24.

Vietnam will also face the Chinese next on Monday.