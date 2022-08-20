Azkals Development Team takes on Maharlika in PFL

The Azkals Development Team (in white) are looking for their first win in the Philippines Football League (PFL)

MANILA, Philippines — One team should get into the win column today when the 2022-23 Philippines Football League gets underway this afternoon, Saturday, August 20, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Azkals Development Team (0-1) and Maharlika FC (0-2) collide at 3PM.

The ADT is fielding a complete line-up with the return of striker Andres Aldeguer from the United States. In the youthful national aspirants’ squad inaugural PFL match, they succumbed in the final minute of play, 1-nil to Kaya.

Maharlika, on the other hand, were manhandled by United City FC in the season opener, 5-nil, then lost a close match to Stallion, 2-1.

In addition to Aldeguer, the ADT features top keeper Julian Schwarzer, defender Cian Galsim and Yrick Gallantes, forward Dennis Chung, as well as midfielders Syrun Saut, Stephan Schrock and Oliver Bias, among others.

Maharlika features the Clarino brothers Ojay and Gino and fellow forward Michael Simms, midfielder Jayson Cutamora and Meteo Yuhico, and defenders Michael Menzi and David Basa,

Other PFL matches on Saturday will find Kaya and Mendiola meeting at 5:30 p.m. and United City and Cebu clashing in the main match at 8 p.m.