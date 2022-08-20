^

Sports

Azkals Development Team takes on Maharlika in PFL

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 20, 2022 | 12:04pm
Azkals Development Team takes on Maharlika in PFL
The Azkals Development Team (in white) are looking for their first win in the Philippines Football League (PFL)
PFF / PFL

MANILA, Philippines — One team should get into the win column today when the 2022-23 Philippines Football League gets underway this afternoon, Saturday, August 20, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. 

The Azkals Development Team (0-1) and Maharlika FC (0-2) collide at 3PM. 

The ADT is fielding a complete line-up with the return of striker Andres Aldeguer from the United States. In the youthful national aspirants’ squad inaugural PFL match, they succumbed in the final minute of play, 1-nil to Kaya.

Maharlika, on the other hand, were manhandled by United City FC in the season opener, 5-nil, then lost a close match to Stallion, 2-1.

In addition to Aldeguer, the ADT features top keeper Julian Schwarzer, defender Cian Galsim and Yrick Gallantes, forward Dennis Chung, as well as midfielders Syrun Saut, Stephan Schrock and Oliver Bias, among others.

Maharlika features the Clarino brothers Ojay and Gino and fellow forward Michael Simms, midfielder Jayson Cutamora and Meteo Yuhico, and defenders Michael Menzi and David Basa, 

Other PFL matches on Saturday will find Kaya and Mendiola meeting at 5:30 p.m. and United City and Cebu clashing in the main match at 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kobe Bryant's widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

Kobe Bryant's widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

4 hours ago
Kobe Bryant's widow told a court Friday she was devastated when she learned first responders had snapped graphic photographs...
Sports
fbtw
Superal storms ahead; Philippines fights back in team race

Superal storms ahead; Philippines fights back in team race

By Jan Veran | 19 hours ago
Princess Superal moved in the threshold of a career breakthrough when she drove past world No. 4 Lydia Ko and erstwhile leader...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So raring to defend World Fischer-Random chess crown

Wesley So raring to defend World Fischer-Random chess crown

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Philippine-born Wesley So of the United States will defend his World Fischer-Random title slated from October 25-30 in Reykjavik,...
Sports
fbtw

No ill feelings, says Vucinic

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Serbian coach Nenad Vucinic said yesterday he has no ill feelings in deciding to resign as Gilas and Meralco consultant, adding that it’s possible that in the future, an opportunity to return to the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
SMB death squad Vs TNT Firebomb

SMB death squad Vs TNT Firebomb

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
???????The battle line is drawn as TNT and San Miguel Beer, two high-powered squads brimming with talent and resolve, get...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Usman puts welterweight title on the line in rematch with Edwards in UFC 278

Usman puts welterweight title on the line in rematch with Edwards in UFC 278

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Usman is currently on one of the greatest win streaks in UFC history with 15 consecutive wins (the record is Anderson Silva’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines 7th among top earning countries in esports, study says

Philippines 7th among top earning countries in esports, study says

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
In a study commissioned by Best Casino Sites, an esports player's average earnings were compiled to look at the highest performing...
Sports
fbtw
Why Nenad Vucinic resigned from his post with Gilas Pilipinas

Why Nenad Vucinic resigned from his post with Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Only joining the team earlier this year, Vucinic's experience with Gilas was short and sweet. In the recent episode of One...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas vet Tenorio looks forward to see younger Ginebra teammates in national team

Gilas vet Tenorio looks forward to see younger Ginebra teammates in national team

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino are included in the 24-man pool headlined by Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson...
Sports
fbtw
'I'll be back soon': Jalen Green raves about Manila visit

'I'll be back soon': Jalen Green raves about Manila visit

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
On Instagram, the Fil-Am NBA player shared his thoughts on the trip along with some highlights of his five-day journey.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with