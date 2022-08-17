^

KingWhale coach hopes for PVL return

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 10:34am
KingWhale coach hopes for PVL return
KingWhale Taipei head coach Teng Yen Min (right) and setter Liao Yi-Jen
MANILA, Philippines — KingWhale Taipei head coach Teng Yen-Min said that her club is willing to participate anew in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after a runner-up finish in the PVL Invitational Conference.

Losing in the championship match to local powerhouse Creamline, Teng expressed desire to return to the Philippines and compete again should they be given the chance.

Missing five key cogs in their club due to national team duties, Teng said that she is eager to see what her team can do in full strength.

"This time we're not complete but I'm really looking forward to playing with Creamline, Cignal and PLDT once again once we're complete as a team," Teng said through a translator last Sunday.

The Taiwanese coach became a believer of the PVL teams after facing the cream of the crop in the PVL Invitational Conference semifinals.

Despite being familiar with volleyball in the region, Teng admitted that she was pleasantly surprised at Philippine volleyball.

"I've been observing the Southeast Asia games, including the PVL games. But when I joined I realized that it's really fun and entertaining while here and I'm hoping that the best athletes of Taiwan can be invited to come here as well," she said.

Her players, skipper Liao Yi-Jen and young libero Qiu Shi-Qing, also said that they had enjoyed their experience.

"Coming here to the Philippines, I think that every single one of the teams is very strong and did very well and it really is a learning experience for us this time," Liao said.

"It's actually my first time seeing so many people at the venue. Very happy and very exciting to see all those people in the arena," Qui added.

Liao and Qui ended up copping invidiual awards in the league, winning the best setter and best libero awards, respectively.

KingWhale ended the PVL Invitational Conference with only one loss in their five games. They swept the semifinals with a 4-0 record before skidding to a halt against Creamline in the final.

The final was KingWhale's third game in just as many days after schedule changes forced the Taiwanese team to buck exhaustion.

