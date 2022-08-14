Creamline's Carlos wins back-to-back MVPs, guest team KingWhale cops 2 awards in PVL Invitational

Tots Carlos won her second MVP award in the Premier Volleyball League

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline Cool Smashers' Tots Carlos nabbed her second straight Most Valuable Player (MVP) award on Sunday after besting the competition in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

Carlos, who topped the scoring in the semifinals with 82 points, tied Myla Pablo as players with the second-most MVP awards in the league with two.

Carlos had a a 36.04% efficiency on her attacks, good enough for third in the league. She was also named Best Opposite Spiker.

Her teammate Alyssa Valdez joined Cignal's Ces Molina as the Best Outside Spikers of the conference.

PLDT's duo of Dell Palomata and Mika Reyes took the Best Middle Blocker plums.

Meanwhile, guest team KingWhale Taipei nabbed two citations as they took the Best Setter and Best Libero awards.

Liao Yi-Jen and Qiu Shi-Qing were the best setter and libero of the tournament, respectively.

Liao had 6.18 excellent sets per set while Qiu normed 3.59 digs per frame.