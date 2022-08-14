^

Creamline accepts AVC Cup challenge after ruling PVL Invitational Conference

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 14, 2022 | 8:57pm
The Creamline Cool Smashers
MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers will buck exhaustion to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup (2022 AVC Cup for Women), Premier Volleyball League (PVL) President Ricky Palou confirmed on Sunday.

Palou told reporters that the PVL Invitational Conference Champions have agreed to suit up for flag and country after the National University Lady Bulldogs-led national team pool was released by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

The federation then said that the best local team in the conference would be the Philippines' bet in the competition.

The Philippines will play host to the games in the PhilSports Arena in Pasig beginning August 21.

Creamline beat KingWhale Taipei in the PVL Invitational Conference final, 25-21, 25-19, 25-8, at the Mall of Asia Arena also on Sunday.

As for the roster make up for Creamline in the competition, it will be discussed among the stakeholders. Creamline has 14 players lined up in the PVL.

The AVC Cup only allows 12 players to be fielded in the tiff.

The Philippines is in Pool A of the competition where it will face China, Iran, South Korea and Vietnam.

In Pool B are Australia, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Kazakhstan and Thailand.

