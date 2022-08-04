Returning Heno ready for war vs Pael

From left: Tony Comia, BWO supervisor, Enoch Cruz, Joemel Pael, Edward Heno, BWO president from California Mirlo De Castro and promoter Aljoe Jaro pose after the weigh-in of fighters at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasay City Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines – Edward “General” Heno believes his return bout won’t be a walk in a park, expecting a tough clash with countryman Roenel “The Hitman” Pael for the vacant Boxing Worldwide Organization (BWO) bantamweight belt at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Friday.

The Paranaque-based Heno vowed he can go the distance against Pael despite coming off a three-year layoff.

“I’m in a better condition despite being away for three years. I’m ready for this opportunity,” said Heno (14-1-5, 5 KOs), who last fought on October 24, 2019, losing a decision to former World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight champion Elwin Soto of Mexico.

“I’m ready to fight Roenel Pael even for 20 rounds of boxing. I’m not going to waste this opportunity,” added the 29-year-old fighter.

Heno and Pael (23-11-1, 12 KOs) both made the bantamweight limit of 118 pounds during the official weigh-in ceremony Thursday.

Despite losing 11 times in 35 fights, Pael remains a dangerous fighter.

“It’s not my style to relax against any opponent,” Heno said. “I know his capability.”

“This is going to be an exciting main event and undercard bouts. It’s the return of real boxing in the Philippines,” said the fight’s promoter, Aljoe Jaro of International Promotion and 5 Stars Entertainment and Promotions Inc. “I’m happy to return to give other Filipino boxers the opportunity to shine.”

Other scheduled bouts include former World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight champion Sonny Boy Jaro battling RV Deniega in a 10-round bantamweight bout, and Weljohn Mindoro facing Jemson Egera in a 10-round middleweight clash.