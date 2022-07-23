After women's AFF win, Filipinas U18 test mettle in Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — No rest for Filipinas' Bella Flanigan and Chantelle Maniti as they are set to banner the Philippine women's national football team U18 squad in the upcoming AFF Under-18 Women's Championship unfurling Sunday at Palembang, Indonesia.

After winning the AFF Women's Championship with the seniors team, Flanigan and Maniti join their fellow youngsters to hopefully achieve the same feat in the youth tournament.

Led by former Filipinas coach Let Dimzon, Flanigan and Maniti hope to ride the momentum of the women's team with their tough group in Indonesia.

On Monday, the Filipinas U18 face off with Australia in Group B at the Jakabaring Athletic Field.

Also on deck are matches against Myanmar and Malaysia on July 27 and July 29.

The team left for Indonesia on Friday after conducting their training camp at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona and the Greenfield City Sports Field in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Joining Flanigan and Maniti are goalkeepers Aspen Dunn, Andrea Evangelista, Samantha Link and Alexis Tan.

The defenders are made up of Stella Divino, Elisha Lubiano, Maxine Pascual, Jenny Perez, Micha Santiago, Rae Tolentino, Kylie Yap and Florence Ycong.

In the midfield are Isabella Alamo, Megan Alforque, Mish Castanares, Kyza Colina, Francesca Crespo, Jade Jalique, Sophia Lyttle, Karen Mangantang, Celina Salazar and Mikaela Villacin.

Forwards Angely Alferez, Jodi Banzon and Jonalyn Lucban wrap up the roster.

In the coaching staff, Dimzon is assisted by Gerald Orcullo, Arvin Jay Soliman and Kim Versales.