Hali Long: Filipinas now among top contenders in Southeast Asia football

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's national football team has now established itself as one of the teams to look out for in the Southeast Asia region.

Building off of years of development, the Filipinas have cemented themselves in competing against the likes of long-time powerhouses Thailand and Vietnam.

"I think, we've put our footprint in the ground before. But now, we're definitely standing," defender Hali Long said after winning the AFF Women's Championship last Sunday.

"We're definitely two feet on the ground in Southeast Asia," she added.

The Filipinas have been on a meteoric rise in the past couple of months since qualifying for their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup in January.

In the next two tournaments, they would reach the semifinals in both and posted best finishes in the tiffs.

During the 31st Southeast Asian Games, the Filipinas took the bronze medal for their first podium finish in the event since the 1980s.

Then in the Women's Championship, they were able to reach the pinnacle of the tournament despite not finishing better than fourth before this year.

Long herself also recorded a career milestone as she now ties Patrice Impelido and Marielle Benitez-Javellana as the most capped player in the Filipinas' history.

In the final against Thailand, where Long helped the Filipinas win 3-0, she notched her 61st cap for the national team.

Having been witness to the Filipinas' development, Long says she eyes to continue making herself available for the national team.

"It feels good. No matter who's here, if I'm here, if I'm not here, the team, it's all about the team. And I'm gonna keep going until I can. I'll push for a hundred," said Long.

Long and the rest of the Filipinas are set to take a rest after a grueling tournament in the Women's Championship.

Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic aims to have another round of international friendlies for the team by the October FIFA window.