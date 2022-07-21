Philippine Olympic body comes to Lydia de Vega's aid

Lydia De Vega waves to fans during the awards rites in the 1981 SEA Games.

MANILA, Philippines – Ailing track legend Lydia de Vega-Mercado is not alone in her tough battle with cancer.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Thursday has joined the caravan of generous people who are providing assistance to the debilitated former Asian sprint queen, who is reportedly in critical condition due to Stage Four breast cancer.

The mayor from Tagaytay and PhilCycling chief said he will donate P100,000 from his personal money to help defray the cost of De Vega-Mercado’s growing medical expenses.

“We will give it straight to the hospital,” said Tolentino.

The much-needed helping hand came a day after De Vega-Mercado’s daughter, Stephanie De Keonigswarter, sounded the alarm and made the announcement on her Instagram and Facebook accounts of the sad news.

The Philippine Sports Commission has also extended a helping hand upon the instruction of President Marcos.

“We were told by the President to extend the necessary assistance,” said PSC executive director and officer-in-charge Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr.

And there is fervent hope that more will come.