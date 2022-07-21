^

Sports

Philippine Olympic body comes to Lydia de Vega's aid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 3:44pm
Philippine Olympic body comes to Lydia de Vega's aid
Lydia De Vega waves to fans during the awards rites in the 1981 SEA Games.

MANILA, Philippines – Ailing track legend Lydia de Vega-Mercado is not alone in her tough battle with cancer.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Thursday has joined the caravan of generous people who are providing assistance to the debilitated former Asian sprint queen, who is reportedly in critical condition due to Stage Four breast cancer.

The mayor from Tagaytay and PhilCycling chief said he will donate P100,000 from his personal money to help defray the cost of De Vega-Mercado’s growing medical expenses.

“We will give it straight to the hospital,” said Tolentino.

The much-needed helping hand came a day after De Vega-Mercado’s daughter, Stephanie De Keonigswarter, sounded the alarm and made the announcement on her Instagram and Facebook accounts of the sad news.

The Philippine Sports Commission has also extended a helping hand upon the instruction of President Marcos.

“We were told by the President to extend the necessary assistance,” said PSC executive director and officer-in-charge Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr.

And there is fervent hope that more will come.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

LYDIA DE VEGA

LYDIA DE VEGA-MERCADO

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 20 hours ago
“Why not?”
Sports
fbtw
De Vega-Mercado in critical condition

De Vega-Mercado in critical condition

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Former Asian sprint queen Lydia de Vega-Mercado has run and won so many races in the past.
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson to reinforce Gilas

Clarkson to reinforce Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
In the wake of Gilas’ ninth place finish at the FIBA Asia Cup here comes a breath of good news. Utah Jazz guard Jordan...
Sports
fbtw
Playoff cast completed

Playoff cast completed

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Magnolia roared to its sixth straight win and in the process, decided the fate of teams in pursuit of the last spot in the...
Sports
fbtw

Recipe for disaster

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It was a tragedy waiting to happen and as expected, the roof caved in on the Philippines at the FIBA Asia Cup here. Gilas failed to achieve what it sought out.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippine esports body-sanctioned tournaments open to all, says coach

Philippine esports body-sanctioned tournaments open to all, says coach

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Llabes adds that esports, unlike physical sports, shouldn't have any division between men and women as it is a level playing...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports body shrugs off exodus of talents, affirms support for Filipino players

Philippine esports body shrugs off exodus of talents, affirms support for Filipino players

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
Initially, the question was to which teams would the players, analyst and coach go, but it soon evolved to the question of...
Sports
fbtw
How Filipino gamers have conquered Wild Rift

How Filipino gamers have conquered Wild Rift

By Michelle Lojo | 7 days ago
Though fairly new in the mobile esports scene, Wild Rift is slowly solidifying a loyal fanbase like its sister game League...
Sports
fbtw
Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey

Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
It has been a couple of years since the launch of Riot Games' mobile title League of Legends: Wild Rift (Wild Rift).
Sports
fbtw
Genshin Impact previews new region after tech glitch special program

Genshin Impact previews new region after tech glitch special program

By Michelle Lojo | July 5, 2022 - 12:34pm
Hoyoverse's Genshin Impact has strayed from this schedule once before — during the rise of COVID-19 cases in China in...
Sports
fbtw
RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship

RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship

By Michelle Lojo | July 4, 2022 - 10:47am
It has been a tough road for local champions RRQ Philippines since they won the Philippine leg of the Wild Rift Champions...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with