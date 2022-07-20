^

Sports

Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 8:26pm
Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao
Buboy Fernandez
Philstar.com / Dino Maragay

MANILA, Philippines – “Why not?”

This was the short response by Manny Pacquiao’s long-time cornerman and best buddy Buboy Fernandez when asked if he sees the Filipino icon coming out of retirement.

In fact, Fernandez believes that now would be a good time for the former eight-division world champion to contemplate fighting again.

“Especially ngayon na wala tayong world champion (Especially now that we don’t have a world champion)," the stocky trainer told media men Thursday at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig where Pacquiao formally announced his exhibition fight with Korean YouTuber DK Yoo.

The 43-year-old Pacquiao, who retired after losing to Yordenis Ugas in August last year, recently announced that he will test the lucrative exhibition boxing scene against Yoo, a martial arts expert whose significant presence in social media was good enough to get Pacquiao’s attention.

An exhibition fight, although obviously relatively easier and less serious than an actual professional boxing match, still requires some level of preparation, and that’s where Fernandez comes in.

Fernandez, who has been working Pacquiao’s corner from the very beginning, is taking his best friend’s upcoming gig very seriously.

“This exhibition bout is no joke because they will fight without headgears unlike other exhibitions,” he continued.

“(As) not only his best friend but his trainer, I need to support him and make sure that he is in condition, Fernandez added.

Even at his age, Pacquiao — who is coming off an unsuccessful bid for the Philippine presidency — can practically do anything he wants, with Fernandez noting that the boxing legend is staying fit by playing basketball, among other physical activities.

The exhibition bout against Yoo might even lead to another actual pro fight for Pacquiao.

“We cannot say but it's possible. We can't really say for good because in the end, it's up to him,” said Fernandez

“Iba pa din kapag sinabing Manny Pacquiao ang lumalaban (It’s still different when it’s Manny Pacquiao who’s fighting.”

BOXING

BUBOY FERNANDEZ

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Help needed as cancer-stricken track and field great Lydia De Vega in 'critical condition'

Help needed as cancer-stricken track and field great Lydia De Vega in 'critical condition'

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
De Vega-Mercado's daughter and volleyball player Paneng Mercado posted on her social media that the former has been battling...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga, Nueva Ecija victorious in Bacolod

MPBL: Zamboanga, Nueva Ecija victorious in Bacolod

6 hours ago
Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines stayed unscathed as Bacolod Bingo Plus suffered another meltdown in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP champions UP Maroons to kick off Filoil Preseason Cup

UAAP champions UP Maroons to kick off Filoil Preseason Cup

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Maroons, who ended a 36-year championship drought earlier this year, will usher in the 17-team tourney with a game against...
Sports
fbtw
Hali Long: Filipinas now among top contenders in Southeast Asia football

Hali Long: Filipinas now among top contenders in Southeast Asia football

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Building off of years of development, the Filipinas have cemented themselves in competing against the likes of long-time powerhouses...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez to train at New Clark City

Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez to train at New Clark City

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Filipina swimmer, who grew up in and represented Canada in international competitions, will be using the facilities in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Saso seeks to snap spell vs Korda, Boutier

Saso seeks to snap spell vs Korda, Boutier

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Without a tournament win halfway through the LPGA Tour season — and for over a year, Yuka Saso isn’t a bit bothered...
Sports
fbtw
Asian Games reset to October 2023

Asian Games reset to October 2023

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
A piece of good news greeted the Filipino athletes after learning that the Asian Games have been rescheduled from September...
Sports
fbtw
PVL Invitational: Cignal, Creamline put perfect records on line

PVL Invitational: Cignal, Creamline put perfect records on line

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Cignal and Creamline stake their unbeaten slates as they tangle when the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Singson rallies to stay in FCG golf hunt

Singson rallies to stay in FCG golf hunt

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Mafy Singson charged back at the finish to salvage a one-under 69 and stay in the thick of things in the FCG Callaway World...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports body-sanctioned tournaments open to all, says coach

Philippine esports body-sanctioned tournaments open to all, says coach

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Llabes adds that esports, unlike physical sports, shouldn't have any division between men and women as it is a level playing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with