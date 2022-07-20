Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines – “Why not?”

This was the short response by Manny Pacquiao’s long-time cornerman and best buddy Buboy Fernandez when asked if he sees the Filipino icon coming out of retirement.

In fact, Fernandez believes that now would be a good time for the former eight-division world champion to contemplate fighting again.

“Especially ngayon na wala tayong world champion (Especially now that we don’t have a world champion)," the stocky trainer told media men Thursday at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig where Pacquiao formally announced his exhibition fight with Korean YouTuber DK Yoo.

The 43-year-old Pacquiao, who retired after losing to Yordenis Ugas in August last year, recently announced that he will test the lucrative exhibition boxing scene against Yoo, a martial arts expert whose significant presence in social media was good enough to get Pacquiao’s attention.

An exhibition fight, although obviously relatively easier and less serious than an actual professional boxing match, still requires some level of preparation, and that’s where Fernandez comes in.

Fernandez, who has been working Pacquiao’s corner from the very beginning, is taking his best friend’s upcoming gig very seriously.

“This exhibition bout is no joke because they will fight without headgears unlike other exhibitions,” he continued.

“(As) not only his best friend but his trainer, I need to support him and make sure that he is in condition, Fernandez added.

Even at his age, Pacquiao — who is coming off an unsuccessful bid for the Philippine presidency — can practically do anything he wants, with Fernandez noting that the boxing legend is staying fit by playing basketball, among other physical activities.

The exhibition bout against Yoo might even lead to another actual pro fight for Pacquiao.

“We cannot say but it's possible. We can't really say for good because in the end, it's up to him,” said Fernandez

“Iba pa din kapag sinabing Manny Pacquiao ang lumalaban (It’s still different when it’s Manny Pacquiao who’s fighting.”