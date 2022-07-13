Blackwater distances from Desiderio issue but open to own probe

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing are on a wait-and-see mode amid the allegations of domestic abuse on its player Paul Desiderio.

After claims from Desiderio's former fiance Agatha Uvero were raised on Wednesday, the organization said that they "respect the personal life and privacy" of their players.

In a statement released just after the team's 90-107 loss at the hands of the Rain or Shine Elastopainters, the Bossing refrained from making any prejudices on their player.

Desiderio is facing allegations of domestic abuse as shared by his partner Agatha Uvero earlier today.



Desiderio is facing allegations of domestic abuse as shared by his partner Agatha Uvero earlier today. @PhilippineStar @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/flGHpoa2U6 — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) July 13, 2022

"We reserve the right to comment on any social media posts especially if they are unverified," read the statement.

Uvero used her social media account to detail the alleged violence throughout their relationship.

It can be recalled that Desiderio and Uvero share a son together.

For the Bossing, they are waiting to see if the cager gives his permission to the team to look into the issue before they take action.

"If the allegations were true and the concerned player consents, then we will look into it and possibly come out with our position," said the team.

But the Bossing made their stance on violence against women and children clear.

"Definitely, we abhor any and all forms of violence against women and children. Women and children deserve nothing less of our love and respect," they said.

Desiderio is currently inactive for the Bossing as he's nursing an ACL injury that is expected to sideline him for the PBA season.