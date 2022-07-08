^

Parks' Nagoya to usher in new Japan B. League season in September

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 1:59pm
Parks' Nagoya to usher in new Japan B. League season in September
Bobby Ray Parks Jr. with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins
B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Bobby Ray Parks Jr. will begin his second season in the Japan B. League soon as his Nagoya Diamond Dolphins are set to open the 2022-23 season of the Japan B. League in September.

In a press release Thursday, the B. League announced the schedules of home openers for its various teams.

The Dolphins will be first on the board as they face the Seahorses Mikawa on September 29 at their home arena.

Per the B. League, there will be three conferences this season — the Eastern, Central and Western conferences. The league also welcomed the Sendai 89ers and Fighting Eagles Nagoya into B1 after being promoted from B2.

Parks and Nagoya qualified for the playoffs in the previous season.

He joins four others in Division 1 with Thirdy Ravena playing his third season already with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

Thirdy's brother Kiefer will also return for his second season with the Shiga Lakes, who will sport a new logo after changing their name from Shiga Lakestars last year.

San-En plays their first home game against Kawasaki on Saturday, October 1, while Shiga sees action Niigata on October 8.

Former La Salle standout Justine Baltazar will make his B. League debut with the Hiroshima Dragonflies as they take on Yokohama also on October 1.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos will suit up for his second B. League team in just as many seasons after moving to Levanga Hokkaido following a season with the Toyama Grouses.

Hokkaido clashes with Akita in their home opener on October 1.

Two other Filipinos play in B2, with Kobe Paras signing with the Altiri Chiba and Jordan Heading with the Nagasaki Velca.

Other Filipinos who have tested their mettle in the B. League have gone elsewhere already. They include Javi Gomez de Liano, who now plays for the Terrafirma Dyip in the PBA, and his brother Juan and Kemark Carino, who both played in B2 and are now in the PBA D-League.

