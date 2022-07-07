^

Eala downs Spanish foe in Portugal pro tiff, partners with Fil-Aussie Cabrera in doubles

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 9:44am
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala took a well-earned three-set victory over her foe in the Round of 32 in the W25 Corroios Seixal in Portugal on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).

Eala, looking for her third singles title in the professional ranks, battled Eva Guerrero Alvarez for almost three hours en route to a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 victory.

The 17-year-old rebounded in the winner-take-all third set after a lopsided second set where she found herself in a 0-4 hole against Guerrero Alvarez.

The Spaniard actually took a 2-1 lead early after saving three break points and holding her serve.

But Eala quickly blanked her in Game 4 and proceeded to win four more games in a row to claim the victory.

The win thus set Eala with a clash against wild card entry Alexandra Bozovic of Australia in the Round of 16.

In women's doubles, Eala partnered up with Filipino-Australian Lizette Cabrera where they earned a walkover victory in the first round.

However, they face a tall task against first seed Justina Mikulskyte and Hong Yi Cody Wong in the quarterfinal.

Cabrera faltered in women's singles in the opening round where she lost to qualifier Erika Sema of Japan, 4-6, 4-6.

