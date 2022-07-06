^

Michael Jordan returns as cover star in NBA 2K23 special editions

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 6, 2022 | 5:26pm
Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete for two special editions of NBA 2K23
NBA 2K

MANILA, Philippines — It only makes sense that arguably the most iconic athlete to wear the number 23 on his jersey, Michael Jordan, will be the cover athlete for the latest iteration of NBA 2K.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, returns as the cover athlete for the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the "ultra-premium" NBA 2K23 Championship Edition.

This is the fourth time that Jordan will be on the cover of NBA 2K. Previously, he was also on the cover of NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12 and the NBA 2K16 Special Edition.

"After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition," said NBA 2K Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy Alfie Brody.

"Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player emobides the word 'champion' like Jordan," he added.

The limited edition version of the game also includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, which means players will be able to catch on-court action during the NBA season.

Also returning in the game this year is "The Jordan Challenge," which encourages players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan's decorated NBA career.

First introduced in NBA 2K11, all of the ten original challenges from the game were rebuilt from the ground up while five new iconic Jordan moments were added.

More details on The Jordan Challenge are expected to be released later in the Summer.

Other cover athletes will be announced in the coming days along with the pricing and release date as pre-orders for the game go live on Thursday, July 7.

