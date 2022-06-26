^

Sports

Tabuena withdraws from Korea open due to injury

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 26, 2022 | 5:51pm
Tabuena withdraws from Korea open due to injury
Miguel Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena cut short his stint in the Korea Open, pulling out in yesterday’s final round so as not to aggravate the wrist injury he sustained in the third round of the Asian Tour event won by Minkyu Kim via playoff over fellow Korean Mingyu Cho in South Chungcheon.

Tabuena put himself in early contention with an opening 70 but struggled with a 75 in the next day and failed to rebound from an early third day struggle at the par-71 Woo Jeong Hills Country Club layout.

“It was because of one shot. He still finished the third round but a physical therapist stopped him because it might cause more damage,” said Tabuena’s mom Lorna. “He is better today (Sunday) but his wrist is still a bit swollen.”

The two-time Philippine Open winner, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, took the next flight back home even as he hopes it gets better in time for his next scheduled tournament in the US next week.

Meanwhile, Kim closed out with a 69 but missed winning it outright with a last-hole bogey that enabled Cho to force a sudden death at 280 despite a 72. But the 21-year-old Kim clinched it on the first playoff hole with a par.

Cho, however, consoled himself with a coveted spot in next month's British Open as he joins Kim in the oldest major championship on July 14-17 at the Old Course in Scotland.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto

Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Lin, who won it all with the Toronto Raptors three years ago, went undrafted as well in 2010, pointed to the fact that draft...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
A bout in King of the Fight 9, hosted by amateur combat sports organization King of the Fight, ended in a fuss after a fighter...
Sports
fbtw
'I was focused on winning': Gilas girl Ramos shrugs off dominant performances

'I was focused on winning': Gilas girl Ramos shrugs off dominant performances

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Registering two double-doubles, including a 20-20 stat line in their opening game against Indonesia on Friday, Ramos is slowly...
Sports
fbtw

Ravena, Ramos banner Gilas cast vs Kiwis, Indians

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
A lean and youth-laden crop with veteran Kiefer Ravena as skipper will carry the fight for Gilas Pilipinas in next week’s FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers third window campaign against New Zealand and Indi...
Sports
fbtw
Resurgent Blackwater eyes more improvement amid optimistic start in PBA Philippine Cup

Resurgent Blackwater eyes more improvement amid optimistic start in PBA Philippine Cup

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After only winning a single game in the PBA Governor's Cup earlier this year, the Bossing are winners of three contests —...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Guillou, Filipinas complete comeback vs Bosnia & Herzegovina to sweep friendlies

Guillou, Filipinas complete comeback vs Bosnia & Herzegovina to sweep friendlies

By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
After conceding a goal early that left them playing catch-up, the Filipinas scored two goals in five minutes to pull the rug...
Sports
fbtw
Saso falters but gains as Chun edges closer to Women's PGA Championship crown

Saso falters but gains as Chun edges closer to Women's PGA Championship crown

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Saso failed to get untracked in a day of tough scoring at the Congressional Country Club course but overcame a two-bogey,...
Sports
fbtw
China still searching for next Yao Ming, 20 years after NBA debut

China still searching for next Yao Ming, 20 years after NBA debut

5 hours ago
A languid but deceptively agile player, Yao's gentle personality and wry humour off the court cemented him as a fan favourite...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at all-change Wimbledon

Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at all-change Wimbledon

9 hours ago
Djokovic is bidding for a seventh title at the All England Club to move level with US great Pete Sampras.
Sports
fbtw

Kai: Goal is not draft day but NBA

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Kai Sotto shrugged off the snub in the NBA draft last Thursday and should be inspired by a long list of undrafted players who turned out to be stars. “The draft is just an element of the journey, it’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with