Tabuena withdraws from Korea open due to injury

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena cut short his stint in the Korea Open, pulling out in yesterday’s final round so as not to aggravate the wrist injury he sustained in the third round of the Asian Tour event won by Minkyu Kim via playoff over fellow Korean Mingyu Cho in South Chungcheon.

Tabuena put himself in early contention with an opening 70 but struggled with a 75 in the next day and failed to rebound from an early third day struggle at the par-71 Woo Jeong Hills Country Club layout.

“It was because of one shot. He still finished the third round but a physical therapist stopped him because it might cause more damage,” said Tabuena’s mom Lorna. “He is better today (Sunday) but his wrist is still a bit swollen.”

The two-time Philippine Open winner, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, took the next flight back home even as he hopes it gets better in time for his next scheduled tournament in the US next week.

Meanwhile, Kim closed out with a 69 but missed winning it outright with a last-hole bogey that enabled Cho to force a sudden death at 280 despite a 72. But the 21-year-old Kim clinched it on the first playoff hole with a par.

Cho, however, consoled himself with a coveted spot in next month's British Open as he joins Kim in the oldest major championship on July 14-17 at the Old Course in Scotland.