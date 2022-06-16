Wesley So Cup: Surigao sinks Laguna, San Juan

MANILA, Philippines – The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates had one of its biggest days in their tenure in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Surigao scored two huge wins over northern division powers, Laguna and San Juan in chess action from the Wesley So Cup Wednesday night.

Against the Laguna Heroes in the first set of the evening’s double header, Surigao jumped to an early 5-2 lead in blitz behind the middle of their order — Lennon Hart Salgados, Mariel Romero, NM Cyril Ortega, FM Vince Alaan and Antonio Chavez Jr.

Incredibly, the quintet also scored all the points in rapid chess.

Only GM Rogelio Barcenilla and AGM Kimuel Aaron Lorenzo scored points for Laguna on both blitz and rapid as Surigao crushed the Heroes, 15-6.

In the nightcap, both Surigao and San Juan drew in blitz play, 3.5-all, after which they took rapid chess behind the stellar showing of Salgados who stymied San Juan’s Ukrainian-Spanish GM Viktor Moskalenko.

Only Mary Segarra, IM Ricky de Guzman and Archie Reyes were able to bring in points for the Predators, who have been reeling of late taking more losses this conference than any of the four that preceded this Wesley So Cup.