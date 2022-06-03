^

Sports

Lomibao-Beltran Rapid Chess up

The Philippine Star
June 3, 2022 | 12:00am
Lomibao-Beltran Rapid Chess up

MANILA, Philippines — Former two-time Asian Junior champion International Master Ricardo de Guzman banner the cast of participants in the Woman Fide Master Sheerie Joy Lomibao-Beltran Rapid Open Chess Championship set July 10, starting at 9 a.m. at the Open Kitchen, Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong.

Organized by Bayanihan Chess Club president NM Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr. and sponsored by Woman Fide Master Sheerie Joy Lomibao-Beltran in cooperation with China Aurelio and Mimi Casas of Open Kitchen Food Hall, the tourney has attracted a strong field competing for a total cash pot of P110,000, with the winner receiving P10,000 plus an iPhone SE mobiline phone.

De Guzman who will be pitted against some of the country’s best woodpushers including eight-time Illinois, USA champion IM Angelo Young, IM Chito Garma, IM Barlo Nadera, IM Chris Edgardo Ramayrat Jr. , Fide Master Nelson “Elo” Mariano III, Fide Master Robert Suelo Jr. and Fide Master Christopher Castellano.

Registration fee is P300 through Gcash number 09390856235. There will be no onsite registration.

RICARDO DE GUZMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Wesley So may not be a world chess champion just yet. But beating the best in the planet twice in a three-day span is the...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto as a Cavalier? NBA aspirant works out with Cleveland

Kai Sotto as a Cavalier? NBA aspirant works out with Cleveland

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
It was Kai Sotto’s third private workout after the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic last week.
Sports
fbtw
Aussie boxing champ Kambosos underscores Pacquiao's role in his rise

Aussie boxing champ Kambosos underscores Pacquiao's role in his rise

9 hours ago
George “Ferocious” Kambosos has risen from humble beginnings to the precipice of being crowned undisputed lightweight...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP volleyball: Lady Spikers topple Tigresses, gain solo 2nd place

UAAP volleyball: Lady Spikers topple Tigresses, gain solo 2nd place

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Improving to 8-3 for the season, the Lady Spikers avenged their first round loss to the Espana-based squad where they fell...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto still snubbed on ESPN, Bleacher Report mock drafts

Kai Sotto still snubbed on ESPN, Bleacher Report mock drafts

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Despite appearing 49th overall in Sports Illustrated's predictions last week, no other media outlet has followed suit, including...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cilic, Ruud set French Open semifinal of big hitters

Cilic, Ruud set French Open semifinal of big hitters

42 minutes ago
Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud moved into the French Open semifinals for the first time on Wednesday courtesy of two big-hitting...
Sports
fbtw

NBA dream finals begin

42 minutes ago
A resurgent Golden State Warriors are bidding to reclaim their throne at basketball’s summit against a Boston Celtics team chasing history when the NBA Finals tip off on Thursday.
Sports
fbtw

Rock ‘n’ Roll run series draws huge field

42 minutes ago
More than 4,000 runners have so far signed up with the numbers expected to double up in the next two weeks or so before the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is fired off in Manila on June 19.
Sports
fbtw
CF, UE, MP bets shine in Canlas Fencing

CF, UE, MP bets shine in Canlas Fencing

42 minutes ago
Fencers from the University of the East, Canlas Fencing club and Ormoc City’s Modern Pentathlon emerged as big winners...
Sports
fbtw
Kai makes waves in NBA camps

Kai makes waves in NBA camps

42 minutes ago
Kai Sotto has worked out with three NBA Eastern Conference teams so far and he’s been invited to attend more camps as...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with