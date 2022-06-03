Lomibao-Beltran Rapid Chess up

MANILA, Philippines — Former two-time Asian Junior champion International Master Ricardo de Guzman banner the cast of participants in the Woman Fide Master Sheerie Joy Lomibao-Beltran Rapid Open Chess Championship set July 10, starting at 9 a.m. at the Open Kitchen, Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong.

Organized by Bayanihan Chess Club president NM Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr. and sponsored by Woman Fide Master Sheerie Joy Lomibao-Beltran in cooperation with China Aurelio and Mimi Casas of Open Kitchen Food Hall, the tourney has attracted a strong field competing for a total cash pot of P110,000, with the winner receiving P10,000 plus an iPhone SE mobiline phone.

De Guzman who will be pitted against some of the country’s best woodpushers including eight-time Illinois, USA champion IM Angelo Young, IM Chito Garma, IM Barlo Nadera, IM Chris Edgardo Ramayrat Jr. , Fide Master Nelson “Elo” Mariano III, Fide Master Robert Suelo Jr. and Fide Master Christopher Castellano.

Registration fee is P300 through Gcash number 09390856235. There will be no onsite registration.