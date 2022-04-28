^

Sports

Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 6:19pm
Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid
Smart's pledge of support comes after the 19-year-old former Batang Gilas and member of the training pool of the men’s national team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup announced that he has decided to submit his name for the 2022 NBA Draft.

MANILA, Philippines – Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is rallying behind longtime Smart ambassador Kai Sotto’s bid to become the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the NBA this June 23.

The pledge of support comes after the 19-year-old former Batang Gilas and member of the training pool of the men’s national team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup announced that he has decided to submit his name for the 2022 NBA Draft.

“As a basketball-loving country, it has always been a dream for Filipinos to see a homegrown player set foot on the NBA hardcourt. Today, we have come closer to realizing this as Kai aims to show the world what Filipino basketball players are made of: talent, skill, determination, and above all, PUSO," said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart President and CEO. 

“As an advocate of Philippine sports and basketball, it is an honor for us at Smart to be part of Kai's journey. From his varsity days in Ateneo and when he suited up for Batang Gilas in 2017 up to this point, we have always known that Kai’s NBA dream has always been bigger than himself, and we fully support his bid to fulfill it and inspire our nation," added Panlilio, who also sits as President of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and MVP Sports Foundation, and Chairman of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 local organizing committee.

Last year, Smart welcomed Sotto as a brand ambassador as he represents and inspires young people to live big and pursue their passion for sports. Wielding the power of social media and mobile technology, Sotto eagerly shares his basketball journey with his hundreds of thousands of followers who look to him for inspiration and motivation.

Sotto, who has always been open about his NBA dream, has spent the past year at the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia playing center for the Adelaide 36ers. 

In an Instagram post on April 28, Sotto thanked his family and supporters before announcing his plans to enter his name in the much-anticipated 2022 draft as the NBA successfully returned to normal during its 75th year since the pandemic: “I have declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Please pray for and support me during my quest to fulfill my ultimate dream.”

He added, “Thank you, Adelaide! Thank you, Australia. It has been an unforgettable year. I am a better man and a better professional player because you all took me under your wing and mentored me. [I could not have gotten to this] point of [my] journey without the support of my many coaches, trainers, sponsors, media, and army of bloggers. I hope to personally thank you all someday.”

KAI SOTTO

SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Brownlee back for Coms Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
It’s likely the PBA second conference or Commissioner’s Cup will allow teams to once again bring in imports of up to 6-10 in height as has been the recent practice.
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Ateneo and Adamson share a rich basketball rivalry that not too many fans know.
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Banged up despite the lopsided series win over Atlanta, Spoelstra eyes to use the lull as they wait for their next opponents...
Sports
fbtw
Chicco Briones, son of ex-PBA cager Lowell, commits to UP

Chicco Briones, son of ex-PBA cager Lowell, commits to UP

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Chicco Briones, the 19-year-old son of former PBA player Lowell Briones, is transferring from Carroll College in Montana to...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

5 hours ago
The resurgent Golden State Warriors relied on 30 points from Stephen Curry and a crucial late 15-point cameo from Gary Payton...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Eagles bludgeon Tams, near another outright UAAP finals entry

Eagles bludgeon Tams, near another outright UAAP finals entry

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Immaculate Ateneo tamed Far Eastern University, 70-53, and moved on the verge of clinching an automatic finals berth.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines upbeat on SEA Games boxing bid even without Paalam

Philippines upbeat on SEA Games boxing bid even without Paalam

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines is optimistic it will perform well in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Archers shoot down Falcons to clinch Final Four spot

Archers shoot down Falcons to clinch Final Four spot

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Things were knotted up at 43-all after a Jerom Lastimosa three at the end of the third salvo, but a fourth quarter burst from...
Sports
fbtw
Abando, Knights bent on beating Lions

Abando, Knights bent on beating Lions

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
MVP candidate Rhenz Abando admitted that he and the Letran Knights have been thinking of their bitter rivals, the San Beda...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs maul Warriors to keep UAAP Final Four bid going

Bulldogs maul Warriors to keep UAAP Final Four bid going

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In their penultimate game of the elimination round, the Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter with a 13-2 burst after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with