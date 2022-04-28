Kai Sotto to join 2022 NBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball star Kai Sotto has taken the next step toward his dream of reaching the NBA as he declared for the 2022 Rookie Draft on Thursday.

After one year of playing in the Australian NBL with the Adelaide 36ers, Sotto announced that he will join other NBA aspirants in the annual draft — becoming the first full-blooded Filipino to do so.

He announced his decision on Instagram along with his message of thanks to the Adelaide 36ers community.

"Thank you, Adelaide! Thank you, Australia! It has been an unforgettable year," Sotto wrote.

Sotto played 23 games for the 36ers and averaged 7.52 points, 4.48 rebounds and 0.52 assists per game.

"I have declared for the 2022 NBA Draft," Sotto said after expressing his gratitude to his supporters.

"Please pray for and support me during my quest to fulfill my ultimate dream," he added.

This is the first year that Sotto is eligible to enter the NBA draft.

Sotto joins the draft class spearheaded by the likes of US NCAA standouts Jabari Smith Jr. Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren.