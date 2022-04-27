PUBG Mobile previews massive update

MANILA, Philippines — Tencent Games' popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile is set to release its biggest update so far next month.

The Version 2.0 Update will see the Livik map officially launched, along with several themed areas: the complex urban environment Midtstein, the open spaces of Blomster that features wide roads and a football pitch, the Logistics Center that provides players with plenty of cover during a shootout, and the snow-covered plain of Iceborg.

Additionally, a new all-terrain, four-seater UTV will be released to explore the new areas of Livik. The XT firearms will also be added to the supply shops in Livik and players can upgrade their firearms to the XT variant. The Livik map will also include the feature V which is full of needed supplies but could also lead to intense skirmishes as all players head to the area. A new in-game treasure map will also be launched, allowing players to participate in treasure hunts by marking crates on a mini-map.

Besides the new area of Livik, the 2.0 update will include a new feature called the Emergency Pickup map for the maps Erangel and Miramar maps, and the return of the Recall Towers to Erangel and Livik as a limited-time event.

The upcoming launch of version 2.0 will also see an upgrade to the game's anti-cheating software Ban Pan Security System 2.0, which includes a new anti-cheat feature and gives players the chance to do match reviews and report any suspicious in-game activities.