No end in sight to Arevalo's woes despite 74 in FCA golf tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo hardly recovered from a sloppy first round stint with a 74 Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as she moved 10 spots better but fell 12 strokes behind Jordy LaBarbera after two rounds of the FCA Women's Championship at the Indian Springs River course in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Arevalo, who launched her bid with a 77 in a wobbly start coming off a joint 24th finish in the Wichita Falls Championship in Texas last week, dropped a stroke on No. 10 where she teed off and ICTSI-backed former Philippine Ladies Open champion yielded another shot on the first hole against a slew of pars for a pair of 37s and a 151 for a share of 26th with four others.

Clare Legaspi, meanwhile, missed the cut at 152 with an 82 and a 163.

LaBarbera slowed down with a 72 after a 67 but her 139 total kept her four strokes clear of new pursuer fellow American Emily Snelling, who came away with a 69 for a 143.

Delaney Shah carded a 73 to seize third place at 144.

Erstwhile second running Greta Voelker withdrew due to injury.