^

Sports

No end in sight to Arevalo's woes despite 74 in FCA golf tiff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 11:39am
No end in sight to Arevalo's woes despite 74 in FCA golf tiff
Abby Arevalo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo hardly recovered from a sloppy first round stint with a 74 Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as she moved 10 spots better but fell 12 strokes behind Jordy LaBarbera after two rounds of the FCA Women's Championship at the Indian Springs River course in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Arevalo, who launched her bid with a 77 in a wobbly start coming off a joint 24th finish in the Wichita Falls Championship in Texas last week, dropped a stroke on No. 10 where she teed off and ICTSI-backed former Philippine Ladies Open champion yielded another shot on the first hole against a slew of pars for a pair of 37s and a 151 for a share of 26th with four others.

Clare Legaspi, meanwhile, missed the cut at 152 with an 82 and a 163.

LaBarbera slowed down with a 72 after a 67 but her 139 total kept her four strokes clear of new pursuer fellow American Emily Snelling, who came away with a 69 for a 143.

Delaney Shah carded a 73 to seize third place at 144.

Erstwhile second running Greta Voelker withdrew due to injury.

ABBY AREVALO

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero disqualified in title defense

Casimero disqualified in title defense

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero has until today to plead his case in avoiding dethronement after being ruled out...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
We would like to point out these four players from the current UAAP basketball league leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons eye Final 4 entry vs Falcons

Maroons eye Final 4 entry vs Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
With unbeaten Ateneo in the Final Four, University of the Philippines is out to follow suit while five teams clogging the...
Sports
fbtw

Déjà vu for Deschon

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
La Salle recruit Deschon Winston erupted for 33 points on 14 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 5 triples and 2 of 2 free throws in 24:50 minutes as the Green Archers trounced Season 83 finalist UST, 112-83, in...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic criticizes 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russians, Belarusians

Djokovic criticizes 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russians, Belarusians

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic hit out at the "crazy" decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Bulls stymie Bucks comeback to even series at 1-1

Bulls stymie Bucks comeback to even series at 1-1

By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
After leading by as much as 18 points in the early goings of the third frame, the Bulls needed to survive a Milwaukee run...
Sports
fbtw
Saso draws top guns in LA Open

Saso draws top guns in LA Open

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso braces for a spirited duel with two recent winners as the reigning US Women's Open slugs it out with Jennifer Kupcho...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles annihilate Tigers by record 50 points

Eagles annihilate Tigers by record 50 points

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Tab Baldwin's wards came out with guns blazing against the Espana-based squad, jumping to an early 22-8 advantage at the end...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid hits winning turnaround triple as Sixers near Raptors sweep

Embiid hits winning turnaround triple as Sixers near Raptors sweep

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Raptors actually held a lead as big as 17 points in the first half before Philly battled back to pull the rug from under...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics claw back, shock Nets for 2-0 lead in NBA playoffs

Celtics claw back, shock Nets for 2-0 lead in NBA playoffs

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After trailing for the first three quarters of the game, the Celtics claimed their first lead of the game in the early goings...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with