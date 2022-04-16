^

Ateneo's Mamuyac says improved game is testament to quality of Blue Eagles' program

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 16, 2022 | 10:09am
Ateneo's Gian Mamuyac celebrates after hitting a shot against the DLSU Green Archers in their UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament second round match up on Tuesday, April 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay
MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo's Gian Mamuyac has seen much improvement in his game, as he slowly becomes a constant offensive weapon in the Blue Eagles' arsenal.

But instead of resting on his laurels and feeling good about himself, Mamuyac deflected most of the credit to Ateneo's program spearheaded by head coach Tab Baldwin.

After finishing with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in Ateneo's 75-68 win over rivals DLSU Green Archers, Mamuyac spoke highly of the Katipunan squad's plan of action.

"I think it just shows how great this program is and how great this program develops its players," said Mamuyac.

"Also I just want to give credit to the coaching staff. Not only do they give me unlimited confidence, but also they stay in the gym with us and work with us," he added.

Mamuyac, along with the likes of Tyler Tio, SJ Belangel, and BJ Andrade have had to step up for the four-peat seeking Eagles this UAAP Season 84.

Now missing the services of the likes of Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, Mamuyac and co. have been forced to adjust and make up for the holes left by players in their previous championship runs.

With an 8-0 record so far, it seems like they're doing just fine.

And they've got Baldwin's program and coaching staff to thank for that.

"As much as I want to get all the credit, hindi pwede kasi the coaching staff did their part. And I won't be shooting or I wouldn't be that kind of player without them," Mamuyac said.

Next on the schedule for the Blue Eagles after the Holy Week break are the win-hungry UE Red Warriors on Tuesday, April 19.

