Bombers enter win column

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Rizal University displayed the poise that was missing in their first five games as it stunned College of St. Benilde, 74-68, yesterday and claimed its first victory in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

The Bombers attacked the rim with impunity to finally enter the win column after six games and stay in the hunt for a play-in berth.

“Today (yesterday), they showed grit, character and they showed we could finish games,” said JRU coach Louie Gonzales.

To keep its play-in aspirations alive, the Kalentong-based dribblers must win all their remaining games against San Sebastian (April 19), Letran (April 23) and Arellano U (April 27) to finish at least in the top six.

The play-in teams will figure in knockout games for the last two slots in the Final Four.

JL delos Santos came through with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to make up for his seven turnovers while Jayson Celis scattered 17 points to help carry JRU to the sweet win.