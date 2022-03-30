Ambohot's career game helps Knights crush Chiefs

MANILA, Philippines — Jeo Ambohot dished out a career performance and powered Letran to a 96-67 demolition of Arellano University on Wednesday and into the top in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym in Mandaluyong.

The 6-foot-7 team captain exploded with 20 points, his best in his collegiate career thus far, in just 16 and a half minutes to go with eight rebounds, three assists and a block that sealed the Knights their second straight win.

The effort was in stark contrast to the Muralla-based dribblers’ 67-63 win over the College of St. Benilde Blazers in Saturday’s opener, a game in which former fought back from 12 points down.

And Letran coach Bonnie Tan believes the reigning titlist still has more to give.

“We’re still a work in progress,” said Tan.

Unlike in their first game where they came to their senses late, the Knights needed just a quarter to get their bearings going as they outscored the Chiefs in the second quarter, 21-9, to turn a slim 20-17 lead to a 41-26 upper hand.

It was all Letran from there as Arellano, which lost its best player Justin Arana to injury in its last game Sunday, was never the same.

Tommy Olivario came off the bench to chip in 15 points and seven assists and had his moment late in the third period when he buried a buzzer-beating triple.

And on this one, the Knights did not need super transferee Rhenz Abando and starting point guard Fran Yu.

Abando had 11 points and spliced it with seven boards, two blocks, a steal and an assist while Yu went scoreless but did his damage in other areas with six caroms and five dimes.

And credit that to Ambohot coming through with an effort to remember.

“I just did what’s best for the team and I couldn’t do this without my team’s help,” said Ambohot.

The Chiefs fell to 1-1.

The scores:

Letran 96 - Ambohot 20, Olivario 15, Abando 11, Sangalang 10, Caralipio 9, Reyson 6, Javillonar 6, Mina 5, Paraiso 4, Lantaya 4, Fajarito 3, Guarino 3, Yu 0, Tolentino 0

Arellano 67 - Doromal 11, Carandang 11, Sablan 9, Caballero 7, Cruz 7, Valencia 6, Oliva 4, Steinl 4, Abastillas 3, Sta. Ana 3, Talampas 2, Uri 0, dela Cruz 0, Concepcion 0

Quarterscores: 20-17; 41-26; 66-51; 96-67