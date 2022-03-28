ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee eyes Xiong Jing Nan's strawweight crown

ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee is looking to add to her collection with the strawweight belt currently held by China's Xiong Jing Nan.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her fifth successful title defense of the ONE women's atomweight belt against Stamp Fairtex, Angela Lee is aiming for another title run — this time at the strawweight division.

Making a statement in her first fight since becoming a mother, Lee believes there is much more to be done in her MMA career.

"Definitely," she said when asked if she was going to chase the strawweight strap currently held by rival Xiong Jing Nan.

"You know, I feel like there's some unfinished business with that lady and you know, I want to wrap it up," she added.

Lee had challenged Nan in May 2019 for the strawweight belt but fell via fifth round TKO.

Nan then went down to atomweight and challenged Lee for her belt in October that same year, where it was the Singaporean who came out on top.

With a 1-1 head-to-head record, Lee wants to show that she is the best of the best among female MMA fighters in ONE Championship by beating Nan in her own division.

"Let's do it at the strawweight division. I mean, that's what I feel. I feel very comfortable at the atomweight division but strawweight I feel like," she said.

"Yes, I'm going to be going up to strawweight and capturing that belt as well," she added.

Lee's successful title defense against Stamp was the headliner of ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th anniversary show which featured 20 bouts in three cards all in one day.