




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Quiban fumbles with 74 despite early start in Royal’s Cup golf tourney
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 2:41pm





 
Quiban fumbles with 74 despite early start in Royalâ€™s Cup golf tourney
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines – Unable to unhitch himself from early misfortunes despite a switch in tee-time, Justin Quiban reeled back instead of forging ahead, hobbling with a two-over 74 to tumble from second to joint 15th halfway through the Royal’s Cup in Thailand Friday.


Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana came away with a five-under 67 to seize the clubhouse lead at 11-under 133 total with half of the starting 166-player field still to complete play at presstime, including a couple of aces with a crack at the second round lead and a slew of others fighting it out for spots in the projected one-under aggregate cut for 70-plus-ties.


Quiban safely made it to the weekend play of the $400,000 championship, his third straight in as many events since the Asian Tour marked its restart after a 20-month layoff due to pandemic. But the glaring nine-stroke turnaround despite an early tee-off had some wondering whether the Filipino ace could still mount a comeback in the last two rounds or not. 


Just one behind Chan Shih-Chang of Taiwan after 18 holes at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi, Quiban now found himself down by five strokes, still a manageable deficit but a task now twice as difficult to overcome given the makeup of the leading pack.


Or it could be more depending on how Chan and Swede Bjorn Hellgren would finish at the end of the day.


Thai Atiruj Winaicharoenchai turned in a 69 on a day he missed just one fairway and one green but wrestled with his balky putter and ended up with 33 putts. But his 136 total put him just three strokes off Kaewkanjana and in a tie with four others, including compatriots Donlaphatchai Niyomchon and Tanapat Pichaikool, Korean Sungyeol Kwon and Mathiam Keyser of South Africa.


Chan also had an eight-under card but the Taiwanese still had to start his second round bid at presstime with Hellgren birdying one of his first three holes for a running seven-under overall total.


After hitting all greens and missing just two fairways while finishing with 28 putts in anchoring his impressive seven-under card start, Quiban missed seven fairways although he remained on target with his irons, hitting all but two greens. He, however, struggled with his putting and wound up with 30 putts.


He bogeyed the first hole and double-bogeyed the par-3 No. 3 on missed green mishaps but bounced back with birdies on Nos. 6 and 9, only to drop another stroke on No. 12. He then birdied the 14th but failed to get up-and-down again on Nos. 16 and 17 before holing out with a birdie on the par-5 18th for the second straight day.


The two-time Philippine Golf Tour champion, however, is confident of a big bounce-back in the pivotal third round Saturday — with the pressure somewhat easing up and February 26 being his 26th birthday.


 










 









GOLF
JUSTIN QUIBAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Casimero facing US deportation?







Casimero facing US deportation?



By Joaquin Henson |
2 days ago 


WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is in a serious fix with his US visa subject to revocation on a notice by Los...








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic loses World No. 1 ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shocker







Djokovic loses World No. 1 ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shocker



7 hours ago 


Novak Djokovic lost his Dubai quarterfinal and his World No. 1 ranking in one go as he suffered a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) upset at...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas' Ramos rues missed opportunity to face Korea in front of Filipino fans







Gilas' Ramos rues missed opportunity to face Korea in front of Filipino fans



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


Dwight Ramos admitted he was eager to face Gilas Pilipinas rivals South Korea in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Smart...








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set







LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
3 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw













 No more than 12 teams




By Joaquin M. Henson |
16 hours ago 


Expansion beyond 12 teams isn’t something Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu would recommend to the PBA as a way of the future. 








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Quiban fumbles with 74 despite early start in Royal&rsquo;s Cup golf tourney







Quiban fumbles with 74 despite early start in Royal’s Cup golf tourney



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


Unable to unhitch himself from early misfortunes despite a switch in tee-time, Justin Quiban reeled back instead of forging...








Sports
fbtw













POC reaffirms SEA Games backing for Obiena







POC reaffirms SEA Games backing for Obiena



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino has reiterated his earlier pronouncement that he would endorse Olympian...








Sports
fbtw













Rizal, CDO post Armageddon wins over Iriga, Manila in PCAP







Rizal, CDO post Armageddon wins over Iriga, Manila in PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


Who says the excitement in the professional Chess Association of the Philippines is limited to the top tier squads?








Sports
fbtw













Medvedev marks tennis rise to No. 1 with Acapulco win







Medvedev marks tennis rise to No. 1 with Acapulco win



6 hours ago 


Daniil Medvedev celebrated his rise to the World No. 1 ranking with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter-finals...








Sports
fbtw













Tolentino is PSA Awards Executive of the Year







Tolentino is PSA Awards Executive of the Year



16 hours ago 


The man at the helm of the country’s Olympic governing body will be recognized for the huge role he played in bringing...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with