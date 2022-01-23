




















































 
























^


 





 







 








Sports
 
Kai Sotto wants no let-up in next Australian NBL game
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 23, 2022 | 4:00pm





 
Kai Sotto wants no let-up in next Australian NBL game
This Oct. 21, 2021 photo shows Filipino talent Kai Sotto playing for the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League.
Instagram / Kai Sotto
 


MANILA, Philippines — In-form Kai Sotto wants no let-up in a bid to contribute anew when the Adelaide 36ers shoot for a quick rebound against the Illawarra Hawks in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) Sunday.


Adelaide goes on the road against Illawarra at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time) at the Win Entertainment Center with high hopes on the 7-foot-3 Filipino ace following his best game in the NBL so far.



It will be the 36ers’ third straight game in a week after being sidelined for a month marked by postponement of their five straight games due to COVID-19 protocols.


Their long layoff helped Sotto fully recover from a knee soreness injury, finally showing a glimpse of his potential with a six-point, eight-rebound outing in only 16 minutes of play against Melbourne United.


Adelaide actually absorbed a 97-78 loss but found a renewed hope in Sotto marching midway through the season with a 3-4 card.


Illawarra, at home, however, will not be an easy nut to crack for Sotto and company with an expected extra fuel coming off a 94-78 loss to Perth.


The Hawks sport a 4-3 card at fourth place so far with Adelaide lurking at seventh spot.


 










 









AUSTRALIA NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
BASKETBALL
KAI SOTTO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 










 




Trending






Latest














Trending







Pingris signs on as commissioner of upstart hoops league







Pingris signs on as commissioner of upstart hoops league



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 day ago 


Pingris, 40, called it quits last year before having his jersey retired last Christmas by the Magnolia Hotshots (Purefoods),...








Sports
fbtw













With nothing to lose, Filipina booters try to stand ground vs fancied Aussies







With nothing to lose, Filipina booters try to stand ground vs fancied Aussies



By Luisa Morales |
20 hours ago 


The Philippines remains unfazed as their clash against powerhouse Australia looms in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.








Sports
fbtw













Adelaide's Sotto gets quality minutes in Melbourne loss







Adelaide's Sotto gets quality minutes in Melbourne loss



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


After picking up a DNP against the Perth Wildcats on Tuesday, Sotto saw decent action off of the bench with more than 16 minutes...








Sports
fbtw













Magsayo to defy odds?







Magsayo to defy odds?



By Joaquin M. Henson |
16 hours ago 


The odds are against Mark Magsayo dethroning WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. in their title clash in Atlantic...








Sports
fbtw













'Business as usual' for PWNFT against Stajcic's former team Australia







'Business as usual' for PWNFT against Stajcic's former team Australia



 By Luisa Morales |
23 hours ago 


There has been much fanfare for Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic as a showdown with his former...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Delos Santos wavers with 74, ends up joint 14th as Thai cruises







Delos Santos wavers with 74, ends up joint 14th as Thai cruises



By Jan Veran |
34 minutes ago 


Justin delos Santos lost his way trying to mount a final round rally to fuel a career breakthrough bid, ending up instead...








Sports
fbtw













Saso closes in with 68; Korda holds sway







Saso closes in with 68; Korda holds sway



By Jan Veran |
2 hours ago 


“My tee shots were pretty much consistent, and I putted good compared to the first two days. I think I have gotten used...








Sports
fbtw













GM Oliver Barbosa is first ever PCAP MVP







GM Oliver Barbosa is first ever PCAP MVP



By Rick Olivares |
6 hours ago 


Grandmaster Oliver Barbosa was named the first ever Most Valuable Player of the first season of the Professional Chess Association...








Sports
fbtw













Saso falls 4 shots off







Saso falls 4 shots off



By Olmin Leyba |
16 hours ago 


Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso faltered after a hot start and submitted a two-under 70 as she slipped to joint seventh halfway through...








Sports
fbtw





 







PSC seeks help from private sector







PSC seeks help from private sector



By Joey Villar |
16 hours ago 


The Philippine Sports Commission will seek the help of government and private sector for the national team seeing action in...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with