Kai Sotto draws added motivation from Filipinos watching him in NBL
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 11:13am

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto is fueled by his lifelong dream to become the first-ever full-fledged Filipino in the NBA.



But apart from his own aspirations, the Adelaide 36ers recruit also draws inspiration to work hard every day from his fellow Filipinos from the other side of the globe.





Now that Filipinos will be gaining access to his games through TapDMV's Tap Sports and Tap Go, the teenage basketball star vows to put on a show to remember.



"[I]t's always different when your fellow countrymen is watching you and supporting you so I'm always big on representing my country everywhere I go, everywhere I play," Sotto told the media during a press conference on Thursday.



"It's always added motivation, more fuel to strive for more and to play better each day, each game," he added.



Sotto has already made his debut for the 36ers in the NBL Blitz, a preseason tournament for the regular season set to begin in early December.



However, the 7-foot-2 big man is expected to sit out the rest of the Blitz to manage his health as their season opener looms.



Sotto remains committed to fulfilling his goals with Adelaide, though, and as much as he pays attention to his own development, the Filipino cager also looks to give his best to help his team to the top.



"I always say it's just me being the best player that I can be every single day," Sotto said of his goals.



"[But] being part of this team is always to play my role and to be the best at it. And I think a success for me is to help our team win games, help our team win the championship," he added.



Sotto and the 36ers open the NBL regular season against the Perth Wildcats on Friday, December 3.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

