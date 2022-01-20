Rosser wants to test market, declines Dyip offer

MANILA, Philippines — Terrafirma’s Matt Ganuelas Rosser opted to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and choose his preferred team in the PBA moving forward.

Rosser, according to Terrafirma management, declined its offer of a two-year renewal after his original contract expired last Dec. 31.

As a member of the Rookie Class of 2014 and pioneering batch of UFAs, the 31-year-old Fil-Am may now deal with interested squads in line with the pro league’s newly-implemented rule.

This ended the short Terrafirma stint of Rosser, who joined the franchise last year as part of the celebrated trade that sent former Dyip star CJ Perez to San Miguel Beer.

The 6-foot-4 Rosser averaged five points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists in the Dyip’s first five outings in the shelved Governors’ Cup.

Rosser was the third player to exercise this right and test his value as a free agent after batchmates Nards Pinto and Rodney Brondial. Pinto and Brondial moved to Barangay Ginebra and SMB, respectively, after refusing fresh deals with old squads Meralco and Alaska.

The PBA is feeling its way with the new UFA policy for players who have reached their seventh playing year. Next year, the 2015 batch will be covered by this followed by the 2016 group the succeeding year and so on.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the PBA may review the rule along the way especially if the UFA’s movements prove detrimental to the league.

“Tignan muna natin. Kapag nakita nating disadvantageous sa liga, ire-revisit ng board, kung ano’ng makakaganda sa liga,” he said. “As of now, okay naman, walang dapat ipangamba.”