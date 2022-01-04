187 chess players apply for PCAP draft

MANILA, Philippines – By the looks of it, the second season of the professional Chess Association of the Philippines will be an even bigger one.

A total of 187 players applied for the upcoming PCAP draft.

Among some blue chippers looking to join the country’s professional chess league include Adrian Pacis, Shercila Cua, Richielieu Salcedo, Carlo Magno Rosaupan, Joel Anthony Hicap, Rolly Parondo Jr., Harrison Maamo, Jerry Areque, Alexander Lupian, Roberto Suelo Jr., Jayson Salubre, Raymond Salcedo, Kevin Mirano and Marc Kevin Labog.

There are also two hopefuls who participated in the Open Conference — FM Sander Severino and team manager James Infiesto of the Philippine Paralympics Team.

The Iriga Oragons will get the first pick in the draft followed by the Quezon City Simba Tribe, Olongapo Rainbow Team 7, Palawan Queen’s Gambit, Cagayan Kings, Mindoro Tamaraws, Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, Cavite Spartans, Rizal Batch Towers, Isabela Knight Raiders, Cagayan de Oro (formerly the Lapu Lapu team), Davao Chess Wizards, Tacloban (formerly the Cordova team), Toledo City Trojans, Zamboanga Sultans, Pasig King Pirates, Camarines Soaring Eagles, Negros Kingsmen, Caloocan LoadManna Knights, Manila Indios Bravos, Laguna Heroes, Iloilo Kisela Knights and San Juan Predators.

The second PCAP Draft will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, January 8, via Zoom.

The All-Filipino Conference will begin on January 22.