Manalang, Basilan relish Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational title

Philip Manalang is congratulated by his teammates after hitting the game-winner for Basilan.

MANILA, Philippines – Philip Manalang and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot waited all year to gain a shot at redemption after being denied a chance to bid for the MPBL Lakan Cup crown last March in Subic bubble by virtue of forfeiture due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in its squad.

And they could have not completed it in a better fashion with Manalang, who was among those positive cases, draining the fitting game-winner at the buzzer for the Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational crown.

“Actually kasi yung bubble na ‘yun, ako yung isa sa nag-positive sa COVID-19 noon,” shared Manalang after hitting the MPBL’s biggest shot to date to steer Basilan to a rousing 83-80 finale win over Nueva Ecija.

“Siguro destiny ito. God’s will ito at para sa amin talaga,” he added, admitting that he burst into tears after Basilan’s forfeited campaign in the Southern Finals against eventual champion Davao Occidental.

The University of the East product actually missed his first eight attempts but did not hesitate to give it one more try, delivering the cherry on top of Basilan’s successful redemption tour.

Basilan bagged the inaugural Chooks-to-Go VisMin Super Cup title last August in Pagadian and the first Filbasket championship carrying the AICC Manila name last month in Subic before capturing the coveted MPBL gem.

The squad also pocketed the P2 million MPBL grand prize with Jerson Cabiltes being hailed as the first Ato Badolato Coach of the Year.

“I'll cherish this forever, it's an honor that I can be proud of. I'm honored to win this. Ako yung unang nakakuha ng Coach Ato Badolato Award," said Cabiltes on the citation named after the late San Beda high school mentor.