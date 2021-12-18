Parks, Nagoya reassert mastery over Ramos' Toyama

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continued to dominate their season matchup against Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses winning anew on Saturday, 90-85, at the Dolphins Arena.

After squandering a lead as big as 23 points, the Diamond Dolphins held off the Grouses who surged in the second half.

Parks put the nail in the coffin to ensure Toyama's loss with a dagger triple with 14 ticks left in the game to give them a seven-point cushion, 90-83.

Parks' basket came after a crucial turnover by Ramos in the previous possession.

Parks finished the game with 15 points off of an efficient 5-of-8 shooting clip.

Scott Eatherton top scored with 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Ramos, for his part, had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Elsewhere, Filipino imports Javi Gomez de Liano and Matt Aquino both went scoreless for their respective teams in losses.

Gomez de Liano played 7:32 minutes of action in Ibaraki Robots' 79-73 against Alvark Tokyo.

He had two rebounds and one assist.

Meanwhile, Aquino registered only one stat — one rebound — in 17 minutes as a starter for the Shinshu Brave Warriors in a 91-71 loss against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.