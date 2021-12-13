




































































 




   







   















Pasig, Manila, Bacoor post lopsided wins in Chooks-MPBL cagefest
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 5:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – Pasig Sta. Lucia, Manila Stars and Bacoor Strikers barged into the winner’s circle with blowout victories in Day 3 of the Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.



The Realtors smothered Iloilo, 90-69, for an impressive debut win while the Stars and the Strikers got on the board after trouncing Rizal, 89-59, and Caloocan, 72-50, respectively.



Ryan Costelo racked up 15 markers, five rebounds and three steals in Pasig’s first win to crack the Pool A win column with Bacolod (2-0) and Iloilo (1-1).



Roldan Sara had 16 points for Manila, which climbed up to 1-1 in Pool D following a slim 80-77 defeat against Mindoro over the weekend.



Bacoor, meanwhile, leaned on Jerome Garcia’s 26 markers to avenge its 73-71 loss against Bacolod. The Strikers improved to 1-1 in Pool A.



Caloocan (0-1) and Rizal (1-1) slid in Pool A and D, respectively.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
