Andre Paras hopes to watch Kobe play in Japan

MANILA, Philippines — Andre Paras is patiently waiting for Japan's borders to open up anew for overseas travellers as he plans to catch his younger brother Kobe play in the B. League.

This was what he told Philstar.com on Friday during ANTA's store opening in Robinsons Place Manila.

"We do talk every day. [But] it's really tough because we all know those travel restrictions, I'm not sure if family or friends can visit yet," Paras said.

"But hopefully they do [open up] soon because I really wanna see him play in person. Kasi that's a pro league, that's one of the biggest leagues in Asia, and at the same time, that's my brother and he's alongside other great Filipino athletes that represent our country," he added.

Kobe plays with eight other Filipinos in the B. League, suiting up for the Niigata Albirex BB.

Andre, for his part, is with the Blackwater Bossing in the PBA.

Despite traversing similar paths in the sport of basketball, there is no room between the two second generation stars for sibling rivalry.

"I'm just really proud of him," said Paras.

"Hopefully, I get to visit him one day," he added.